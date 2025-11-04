



On Monday, a strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan at a depth of 28 kilometres near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif. The tremor primarily affected the provinces of Balkh, Samangan, and Baghlan, causing significant destruction.





Local authorities reported at least 20 people killed and more than 500 injured, with many rushed to hospitals for treatment due to widespread damage to homes and infrastructure.​





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar promptly contacted Afghanistan’s Taliban Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to convey India’s condolences and assure further aid. Jaishankar confirmed on social media that relief material for the earthquake-hit communities was already being handed over, and further supplies of medicines were expected soon.​





Photographs released by the Ministry of External Affairs depicted Indian aid being delivered in Kabul, including 15 tonnes of food supplies. The aid aims to support families affected by the disaster, especially in Samangan province, where damage was most severe.​





During the call, Jaishankar and Muttaqi also discussed progress in bilateral relations since the foreign minister’s official visit to India last month, highlighting the improvement in people-to-people contacts and regional situation exchanges. The conversation also touched upon the Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict and recent ceasefire agreements.​





This earthquake marks the latest in a series of deadly tremors in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in 2021. In August, a 6.0-magnitude quake in eastern Afghanistan resulted in over 2,200 deaths and caused extensive damage estimated at $183 million.​





India’s swift response to the disaster underscores its ongoing humanitarian support for Afghanistan despite the complex geopolitical landscape and the absence of formal diplomatic recognition of the Taliban regime.​





The relief effort continues amid concerns over winter conditions worsening the situation for displaced and affected communities in northern Afghanistan.​





This detailed engagement highlights India's commitment to strengthening ties and providing humanitarian aid in times of crisis.​





