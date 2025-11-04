



India has launched Exercise Trishul 2025, a massive tri-service military drill along its western border with Pakistan, spearheaded by the Indian Navy.





The large-scale operation, which commenced in early November, aims to enhance joint operational readiness and interoperability among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force across land, air, and sea domains.​





The exercise spans diverse terrain sectors including the creek and desert regions of Rajasthan and Gujarat, extending into the strategically vital northern Arabian Sea. It involves amphibious operations, carrier-based naval missions, and integrated land-air-sea coordination, symbolising India’s focus on technology-driven, multi-domain combat capabilities.​





Around 20-25 Indian Navy warships, over 40 fighter aircraft and support planes from the Air Force, along with amphibious assets such as the landing platform dock INS Jalashwa and landing craft utility (LCU) vessels, have been deployed for this extensive drill.





The Army’s Southern Command, Navy’s Western Command, and Air Force’s South Western Command are the principal formations involved, with support from the Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and other central agencies.​





Exercise Trishul aims to validate complex joint operational procedures, test communication networks, and refine tactics tailored for future warfare, including Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW), and Cyber Warfare components. The extensive use of indigenous systems reinforces India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat policy within defence preparedness.​





Pakistan’s reaction to the exercise has been marked by heightened alarm and strategic anxiety. Statements from Pakistan’s military spokesperson, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Shareef Chaudhry, indicate a posture of resolve but also reveal unease at India’s advancing military readiness.





Pakistan has accused India of preparing a “false flag operation” in the Arabian Sea and has issued multiple Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), closing large portions of its southern airspace as a precautionary measure.​





Experts observe that Pakistan’s political instability, exacerbated by incursions of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) into Islamabad and ongoing internal security challenges, compound its unease over the Indian military’s assertive demonstration.





The public rhetoric from Pakistan appears partly aimed at consolidating internal cohesion amid this external pressure.​





In sum, Exercise Trishul 2025 showcases India’s growing strategic edge across the western maritime frontier and its preparedness for multi-domain warfare. At the same time, it has rattled Pakistan, highlighting the shifting balance of power and underscoring the Indian Armed Forces’ capability to project power decisively in the Arabian Sea region.​





This tri-service exercise continues through mid-November 2025, setting a new benchmark for India’s integrated defence readiness and sending a clear message of deterrence to its western neighbour.





IDN (With Inputs From Times Now)







