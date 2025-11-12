



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on November 12, 2025, on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Niagara, Canada. The meeting focused on the ongoing progress in bilateral cooperation as outlined in the India-Canada Roadmap 2025.​





Jaishankar expressed his pleasure in meeting Anita Anand, congratulating her for hosting the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. He appreciated the progress made in the implementation of the New Roadmap 2025 and looked forward to further strengthening the bilateral partnership between the two countries.​





The New Roadmap 2025, agreed upon by both leaders during Anand’s official visit to India the previous month, is founded on mutual respect for shared democratic values, the rule of law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. This roadmap aims to revitalise India-Canada relations, enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors.​





During his diplomatic engagements in Canada, Jaishankar held talks with foreign ministers from South Africa, Mexico, France, Germany, and Brazil, and also met Premier Scott Moe of Saskatchewan. Discussions spanned several key sectors including trade, health, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, energy, food, and fertilisers.​





Specifically, Jaishankar’s meeting with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente focused on expanding collaboration in business, trade, health, pharmaceuticals, and science and technology. Talks with Premier Scott Moe centred on cooperation in energy, agricultural products, and fertilisers.​





In engagements with German and French counterparts, Jaishankar advanced the India-Germany strategic partnership and India-EU relations, exchanging views on geopolitical developments in West Asia, Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific region. His meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira explored enhanced trade, investment, health, and technology cooperation.​





Jaishankar’s participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting underscores India’s commitment to engaging with global partners on shared challenges and amplifying the voice of the Global South in international forums.





The two-day meeting included foreign ministers from G7 nations and outreach partners such as India, Brazil, Australia, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine.​​





The Roadmap 2025 also highlights strong bilateral trade growth, sustained by Indian and Canadian enterprises operating in each other's markets. It emphasises cooperation on climate actions, clean energy, sustainable agriculture, education, and cultural exchange, among other strategic areas.​





Based On ANI Report







