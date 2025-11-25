



Reflecting strong defence cooperation, the 19th edition of India-Nepal joint military exercise "Exercise Suryakiran" is underway in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, from 25 November to 8 December 2025. This ongoing drill is aimed at enhancing operational synergy between the two armies, focusing on jungle warfare, mountain combat, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and integrated ground-aviation operations.​





The Indian contingent comprises approximately 334 personnel, primarily drawn from the Assam Regiment, while the Nepalese force is of a similar size, mainly from the Devi Dutta Regiment. This parity in troop strength underscores the importance both nations place on mutual interoperability and joint readiness in challenging terrains.





The exercise aims to reinforce tactical coordination and operational preparedness, particularly for mountain warfare and counter-terrorist activities.​





This edition of Suryakiran distinguishes itself by integrating advanced technologies such as Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), drone-based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), AI-enabled decision-making tools, unmanned logistic vehicles, and armour protection platforms. These cutting-edge systems are intended to help both armies adapt to evolving threat environments and refine their tactics in counter-terrorism scenarios.​​





Moreover, the exercise fosters strong bilateral ties, facilitating the exchange of best practices and operational experiences between Indian and Nepali forces, which enhances their collective capacity for disaster response and security operations. The joint drills also underscore a shared commitment toward regional stability, peace, and coordination under international peacekeeping mandates.​





Exercise Suryakiran XIX not only underscores military interoperability and technological adaptation but also acts as a strategic platform strengthening diplomatic and military relations between India and Nepal, reaffirming their long-term partnership in regional security frameworks.





