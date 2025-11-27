



The third India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue convened in New Delhi on 27 November 2025, co-chaired by India's Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.​





Sjamsoeddin hailed defence cooperation as a vital pillar of the bilateral relationship, rooted in millennia-old civilisational, cultural, and historical bonds between the maritime neighbours.​





Both ministers underscored shared democratic values of pluralism, inclusiveness, and rule of law, which guide sustained cooperation in defence, trade, and diplomacy.​





Rajnath Singh welcomed Sjamsoeddin, emphasising India and Indonesia's shared vision for maritime security in the Indo-Pacific as leading Asian democracies.​





Sjamsoeddin expressed gratitude for India's hospitality during the Republic Day Parade participation by Indonesian forces and optimism for tangible outcomes from the talks.​





The ministers reviewed regional security dynamics, multilateral concerns, and opportunities to expand bilateral defence ties, including industry and technology collaboration.​





Defence ties formalised with a 2001 agreement during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visit, renewed in 2006, focusing on Strait of Malacca security against piracy and terrorism.​





The Joint Defence Cooperation Committee established in 2007 facilitated staff talks, joint exercises, and training exchanges between armies and navies.​





A pivotal 2018 Defence Cooperation Agreement, signed during Nirmala Sitharaman's Jakarta visit, and the 2020 dialogue advanced joint production and capacity building.​





Negotiations for a $450 million BrahMos supersonic cruise missile export deal near completion, awaiting final Russian approval as co-developer.​





Discussed during Indonesia's January 2025 high-level visit to New Delhi, the deal follows India's successful Philippines sale and BrahMos combat validation in the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict.​





This prospective contract signals a major boost for India's indigenous defence exports and strengthens Indo-Pacific strategic alignment.​





The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, elevated in 2018 under Narendra Modi and Joko Widodo, integrates India's Act East Policy with frequent high-level engagements.​





Sjamsoeddin's two-day visit (26-27 November) builds on recent interactions, including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan's Indonesia trip, reflecting deepening momentum.​





Outcomes aim to translate dialogues into practical deliverables, enhancing trust and defence industrial synergy between the two nations.​





Based On ANI Report







