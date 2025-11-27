India And Indonesia Bolster Strategic Defence Ties Amid BrahMos Deal Momentum
The third India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue convened in New Delhi on 27 November 2025, co-chaired by India's Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.
Sjamsoeddin hailed defence cooperation as a vital pillar of the bilateral relationship, rooted in millennia-old civilisational, cultural, and historical bonds between the maritime neighbours.
Both ministers underscored shared democratic values of pluralism, inclusiveness, and rule of law, which guide sustained cooperation in defence, trade, and diplomacy.
Rajnath Singh welcomed Sjamsoeddin, emphasising India and Indonesia's shared vision for maritime security in the Indo-Pacific as leading Asian democracies.
Sjamsoeddin expressed gratitude for India's hospitality during the Republic Day Parade participation by Indonesian forces and optimism for tangible outcomes from the talks.
The ministers reviewed regional security dynamics, multilateral concerns, and opportunities to expand bilateral defence ties, including industry and technology collaboration.
Defence ties formalised with a 2001 agreement during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visit, renewed in 2006, focusing on Strait of Malacca security against piracy and terrorism.
The Joint Defence Cooperation Committee established in 2007 facilitated staff talks, joint exercises, and training exchanges between armies and navies.
A pivotal 2018 Defence Cooperation Agreement, signed during Nirmala Sitharaman's Jakarta visit, and the 2020 dialogue advanced joint production and capacity building.
Negotiations for a $450 million BrahMos supersonic cruise missile export deal near completion, awaiting final Russian approval as co-developer.
Discussed during Indonesia's January 2025 high-level visit to New Delhi, the deal follows India's successful Philippines sale and BrahMos combat validation in the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict.
This prospective contract signals a major boost for India's indigenous defence exports and strengthens Indo-Pacific strategic alignment.
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, elevated in 2018 under Narendra Modi and Joko Widodo, integrates India's Act East Policy with frequent high-level engagements.
Sjamsoeddin's two-day visit (26-27 November) builds on recent interactions, including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan's Indonesia trip, reflecting deepening momentum.
Outcomes aim to translate dialogues into practical deliverables, enhancing trust and defence industrial synergy between the two nations.
Based On ANI Report
