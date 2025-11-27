



India and Indonesia have agreed to significantly deepen their defence cooperation during the 3rd India-Indonesia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue held on 27 November 2025.





The discussions, co-chaired by India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, focused on reinforcing maritime security coordination and expanding defence technology collaboration.





The ministers highlighted the importance of strengthening defence industry partnerships, expanding military-to-military engagements, and promoting a shared strategic vision aimed at ensuring a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Both nations underscored the importance of a rules-based order and noted strong alignment between India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.





A major outcome of the dialogue was a commitment to intensify cooperation in maritime domain awareness, cyber resilience, and joint operational readiness. The two countries plan to deepen their engagement through regional multilateral frameworks, with particular emphasis on the Indian Ocean Rim Association, currently chaired by India.





Indonesia welcomed India’s proposal to establish a Joint Defence Industry Cooperation Committee. This committee aims to accelerate joint efforts in technology transfer, collaborative research and development, certification harmonisation, and supply-chain integration—steps designed to boost indigenous defence capabilities and enhance bilateral industrial ties.





The dialogue reaffirmed the solid foundation of existing defence cooperation, including the Defence Cooperation Agreement and ongoing work through the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee. Indonesia expressed appreciation for India’s proactive approach to deepening defence technology collaboration.





Both Defence Ministers reviewed the progress of expanding military engagements, highlighting joint exercises such as Super Garuda Shield, Garuda Shakti, Samudra Shakti, and MILAN. They also discussed forthcoming Air Manoeuvre Exercises. Plans to continue officer exchanges, joint training programmes, and institutional visits were agreed upon to further enhance interoperability between their armed forces.





India’s expertise in submarine development and supply-chain management, notably through the Scorpene-class submarine programme, was acknowledged by Indonesia as a valuable asset for its future defence acquisition and capability building.





Beyond platforms, the two sides also explored defence medicine and pharmaceutical cooperation, including joint research, technology transfer, and training to strengthen military health resilience.





In addition to defence cooperation, both nations expressed strong support for a just and lasting peace in Palestine. Indonesia signalled its readiness to contribute peacekeeping personnel to Gaza under a United Nations mandate. The ministers also identified opportunities for collaboration in humanitarian assistance, post-conflict reconstruction, and multilateral peace initiatives.





In a symbolic display of goodwill and enduring partnership, India announced it would gift horses and a ceremonial carriage from the Indian Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps to Indonesia, reflecting the warm ties between the two countries.





Both defence leaders expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the Dialogue and reiterated their commitment to maintaining sustained high-level exchanges and broad practical defence cooperation. Their joint efforts aim to strengthen peace, security, and stability across the Indo-Pacific region, aligned with shared strategic principles and mutual interests.





Based On ANI Report







