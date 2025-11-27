



The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF) are engaged in the 8th edition of their bilateral air exercise, Garuda 2025, conducted from November 16 to 27 at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base in France. The exercise involves over 500 airmen and 25 aircraft from both nations, reflecting the deep operational and strategic partnership between India and France.





During Exercise Garuda 2025, IAF's Su-30MKI fighters are operating alongside French Rafale, Mirage 2000, and other multirole aircraft in complex simulated air combat scenarios. The mission profiles include air-to-air engagements, air defence operations, coordinated strike missions, and tactical cooperation, designed to enhance interoperability and joint combat readiness.







The exercise makes extensive use of airlift and air-to-air refuelling assets such as the C-17 Globemaster III and IL-78 tankers to extend the range and endurance of the participating fighters. Maintaining a high operational tempo, the crews from both air forces demonstrate professionalism, precision, and cohesive teamwork, which strengthens bilateral ties and mutual learning opportunities.





Exercise Garuda also serves as a platform for the exchange of operational knowledge, best practices, and professional interaction, reinforcing the longstanding strategic partnership between India and France. This partnership, which began with India's first-ever Strategic Partnership in 1998, encompasses defence, security, civil nuclear cooperation, space, and now prominently includes cooperation within the Indo-Pacific region.





The ongoing exercise underlines the IAF's commitment to constructive engagement with friendly foreign air forces through such multinational exercises, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in air operations, thus bolstering the capability and preparedness of both forces in a rapidly evolving security environment.​





Based On ANI Report







