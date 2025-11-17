



India and Qatar reaffirmed their growing strategic alignment as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in Doha on Sunday.





The meeting reviewed key pillars of the India–Qatar Strategic Partnership, covering trade, energy, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.





The leaders also exchanged views on developments in West Asia, with particular attention to the ongoing regional crises and global energy security.





Jaishankar described the meeting as productive, noting on X that both sides remain committed to expanding multifaceted cooperation. He highlighted the steady progress in the partnership, driven by India’s expanding energy needs and Qatar’s role as a major supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG).





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also held an audience with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Discussions focused on deepening bilateral cooperation across priority sectors, including renewable energy, infrastructure, and high-technology investments, alongside continued collaboration in regional security and maritime stability.





The series of high-level engagements marks a continuation of strong diplomatic momentum between the two nations. In October, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited Doha to advance discussions on trade and industrial partnership.





He co-chaired the India–Qatar Joint Commission on Economic and Commercial Cooperation with Qatar’s Commerce and Industry Minister, Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani.





During that visit, Goyal met senior Qatari business leaders, including Qatar Development Bank CEO Abdulrahman Hesham Al-Sowaidi, and encouraged greater Qatari participation in India’s emerging sectors such as clean tech, infrastructure, and digitalisation. The discussions underscored Qatar’s sustained interest in India’s robust economic expansion and the opportunities under the Make in India initiative.





India and Qatar’s top leadership have consistently reinforced their commitment to strengthening the partnership. In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, reaffirming shared objectives in trade, investment, security, and regional mediation.





Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the continued progress in cooperation, which has grown steadily across energy, defence, and financial sectors.





During the call, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep concern over recent Israeli airstrikes in Doha targeting Hamas-linked operatives, condemning the violation of Qatar’s sovereignty. He stressed India’s support for Qatar’s stability and acknowledged its diplomatic role in securing ceasefires and facilitating humanitarian measures in Gaza.





The Amir thanked the Indian Prime Minister for his solidarity and for recognising Qatar’s mediation efforts under challenging regional conditions. He reiterated his appreciation for India’s constructive engagement and support for peace and dialogue in the Middle East.





As both countries mark an upward trajectory in political and economic relations, the Doha meetings have reinforced India–Qatar ties as a cornerstone of New Delhi’s engagement in the Gulf region, particularly in the areas of energy security, trade diversification, and regional conflict resolution.





Based On ANI Report







