



A tragic accident in Saudi Arabia has left several Indian pilgrims feared dead after a passenger bus met with a severe crash on its way to a holy site.





The incident occurred when the vehicle, reportedly carrying Indian nationals along with other foreign pilgrims, overturned and caught fire in the Al-Aqeeq region near Madinah.





Local authorities rushed to the site to conduct rescue operations, but the intensity of the blaze and the impact left many passengers fatally injured and others critically hurt.





Preliminary reports suggest that the bus was part of a convoy carrying pilgrims to the holy city and that mechanical failure or extreme weather conditions may have contributed to the accident. However, Saudi officials have launched an investigation to determine the precise cause.





Emergency teams and civil defence crews were immediately deployed, and survivors were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs promptly responded to the tragedy, confirming that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah are in close contact with local authorities.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, stating that the government is extending every possible assistance to those affected. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and assured that efforts are ongoing to identify the victims and assist the injured.





To ensure swift communication and support, the Indian Embassy and Consulate have activated 24x7 control rooms for relatives of the passengers involved. Dedicated helplines have been set up to provide information and coordinate assistance for Indian nationals in both Saudi Arabia and India. Officials are also working to arrange repatriation of the deceased once identification processes and legal formalities are completed.





The accident has sparked a wave of grief among pilgrims’ families and communities across India, particularly in states from which the victims hailed. Local authorities in India are on alert to provide logistical and counselling support to the bereaved families.





The incident highlights the continuing challenges of ensuring pilgrim safety on busy transport routes in the region, where thousands travel daily to holy destinations.





International cooperation between Indian and Saudi authorities remains crucial as both sides coordinate rescue, medical, and consular efforts. Senior diplomats and health officials are expected to visit the injured pilgrims in Saudi hospitals.





The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to support all affected citizens and to work closely with Saudi agencies in the aftermath of this devastating accident.





Based On ANI Report







