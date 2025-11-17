



The National Investigation Agency has arrested an MBBS student from Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal on allegations of links with terror organisations, adding a new dimension to the ongoing probe into the recent Delhi blast.





The accused, identified as Janisur Alam, also known as Nisar Alam, was detained from the Surjapur Bazar area on Friday morning.





Alam, a medical student at Al-Falah University in Haryana, hails originally from Konal village near Dalkhola in Uttar Dinajpur. He had been residing in Ludhiana but had travelled home with his mother and sister to attend a relative’s wedding.





According to sources, NIA officials tracked his movements through mobile-tower data and intercepted him on his return journey after the wedding ceremony.





Security officials stated that Alam appeared nervous and even attempted to flee during questioning. His behaviour prompted officers to take him into custody for further interrogation. Electronic devices and several documents were recovered from his possession, which are now being examined for any clues about possible extremist connections.





The NIA has transferred him to Siliguri for intensive questioning and digital forensic analysis.





Investigators are probing whether Alam has any role in or knowledge of the Delhi blast that claimed thirteen lives near the Red Fort. The explosion, which the government categorised as a terrorist attack, shocked the national capital and prompted a series of nationwide raids.





Preliminary leads suggested multiple individuals might have had links with organised extremist cells. However, the NIA has yet to clarify Alam’s exact involvement or release official details about evidence linking him directly to the incident.





Local police sources confirmed that Alam had been seen “loitering suspiciously” near a railway station before his detention. This sighting, coupled with the digital trail connecting him to certain individuals already under surveillance, drew the attention of investigators.





The timing of his travels and movements appeared to overlap with the period following the Delhi blast, raising further suspicion.





Family members and relatives have expressed shock at the arrest. Nisar’s uncle described him as a polite, academically focused young man with no known history of misconduct or radical affiliations. His mother, visibly distressed, claimed that her son had always been law-abiding and that the allegations made against him were inconceivable.





The arrest follows a series of coordinated NIA operations in West Bengal and other states. Earlier in the week, NIA officers raided the residence of a migrant worker, Moinul Hasan, in Murshidabad district.





Hasan had previously worked in Delhi and Mumbai and was believed to have shared accommodation with a Bangladeshi national suspected of extremist involvement. Investigators are now exploring whether Hasan and Alam had any interaction or shared networks.





Officials familiar with the case say the agency’s broader objective is to trace the funding, communication, and recruitment trails linking local suspects to larger terror outfits, including those believed responsible for the Delhi blast. The probe has already uncovered multiple leads suggesting sleeper cells may have used educational or occupational covers to evade detection.





For now, the NIA remains cautious, withholding specific details until forensic and electronic evidence are verified. Barring any immediate disclosure, Alam’s role—if any—in what has become one of the most significant terror-related investigations of the year is yet to be established.





Based On PTI Report







