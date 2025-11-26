



India plans to triple the number of its satellites in orbit from the current count of 57 within the next three years, according to ISRO chairman V Narayanan.





This expansion is part of a broader vision that includes launching India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, in 2027 and establishing a national space station by 2035, with the first module scheduled for launch in 2028. ISRO’s commercial satellite launches are also increasing, with a 6,000-kg communication satellite for the US slated for launch on an Indian rocket in December 2025.





The long-term space goals outlined at the 68th Annual Day of the Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) in Hyderabad also show India’s commitment to building capabilities to support real-time train monitoring via advanced technologies developed in collaboration with Indian Railways.





ISRO has launched 133 satellites since 1975 and developed six generations of launch vehicles, evolving from modest beginnings to becoming a global leader in space technology. The satellite expansion aligns with India’s ambition to enhance navigation, communication, and earth observation capabilities, while increasing its commercial footprint internationally.





Upcoming ISRO missions within this timeline include critical launches like the NVS-02 satellite to enhance India’s NavIC navigation system, other Earth observation satellites including NISAR in collaboration with NASA, and continuing development of technologies associated with the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, which aims for crewed spaceflight by 2027 with prior uncrewed tests.





ISRO's multi-mission plan reflects ambitious growth in satellite constellation, launch vehicle evolution, and space infrastructure, setting the stage for India's future as a major space power by 2040.





In parallel, Indian Railways has been advancing its signalling and telecom capabilities through collaboration with ISRO-supported technologies, with large-scale personnel training and technology upgrades.





The IRISET has trained record numbers this year, including extensive work on the Kavach automatic train protection system, reinforcing the integration of space-based technologies in critical national infrastructure.





These efforts collectively highlight India’s strategic push to diversify and scale its space-related capacities while leveraging these for national development and enhanced global presence in space science and technology domains.​





Agencies







