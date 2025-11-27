



A landmark agreement was signed on 20 November 2025 at DRDO Headquarters in New Delhi, signalling a significant advance in India-France defence cooperation. Lieutenant General (Armaments) Gaël Diaz de Tuesta, National Armaments Director of the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA), and Dr Samir V. Kamat, Chairman of DRDO, formalised the technical arrangement.





This accord builds on the Roadmap for India-France Defence Industrial Partnership agreed upon in January 2024 during the French President’s official visit to India. It establishes a structured framework for future collaboration between the DGA and DRDO.





Critically, the agreement sets up a joint governance mechanism to oversee bilateral projects. This governance will focus on vital sectoral domains including aeronautics, space technologies, submarine systems, autonomous vehicles, advanced materials, and artificial intelligence.





The framework aims to streamline decision-making processes and project management, enabling swifter progress on defence technologies of mutual interest. It is expected to accelerate the initiation of innovative and collaborative defence initiatives.





After months of intensive negotiations, the signature of this technical arrangement marks a major breakthrough in strategic defence ties. It underlines both countries’ commitment to deepening industrial cooperation and technological exchange.





By facilitating joint development and sharing of sensitive technologies, the partnership will enhance strategic autonomy for both India and France. It will also provide a platform for industry players and research organisations from both sides to innovate collectively.





This arrangement positions India and France for a more integrated defence industrial relationship, with the capacity to respond rapidly to evolving security challenges and technology trends.





Overall, the agreed framework is a critical enabler of future flagship projects in cutting-edge military technologies. It signals strengthened bilateral trust and a long-term vision for defence technology co-development between the two nations.





