



India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) declaring a temporary no-fly zone over approximately 1,480 kilometres of the Bay of Bengal, signalling a probable missile test off the Odisha coast from 12:30 UTC on 6 December to 15:30 UTC on 8 December 2025.​





This measure adheres to standard safety protocols for strategic trials, restricting air and maritime traffic to safeguard commercial operations during high-risk activities.​





The Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district, Odisha, stands as the likely launch site, given its longstanding role in India's missile programme.​





Chandipur's coastal location provides an expansive, unpopulated maritime corridor ideal for tracking missile trajectories via radar, telemetry, and electro-optical systems.​





Recent trials from this facility underscore its centrality, including the Prithvi-II and Agni-I short-range ballistic missiles in July 2025, both achieving full mission parameters under Strategic Forces Command oversight.​





In September 2025, the Agni Prime underwent a successful test from a rail-based mobile launcher, highlighting advancements in launch platform mobility.​





The August 2025 Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile flight from ITR Chandipur further validated operational readiness, with all technical goals met.​





Such NOTAMs form part of a broader pattern of military exercises this month, including Indian Air Force drills in Rajasthan near Pakistan from 3 to 6 December and in the Northeast along borders with China, Myanmar, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.​





The 1,480-kilometre range suggests a medium- or intermediate-range system, akin to prior Agni-series variants, bolstering India's layered deterrence capabilities.​





Odisha's ITR continues to anchor indigenous developments by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), from surface-to-surface missiles like Prithvi to air defence systems.​





This test aligns with ongoing enhancements in strategic weapons, reflecting India's commitment to self-reliance amid evolving regional security dynamics.​





Parallel strides in the private sector, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of Skyroot Aerospace's Infinity Campus on 27 November 2025, signal a burgeoning space ecosystem capable of monthly orbital rocket production.​





Agencies







