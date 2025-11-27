India Signals Imminent Strategic Missile Trial With Bay of Bengal NOTAM
India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) declaring a temporary no-fly zone over approximately 1,480 kilometres of the Bay of Bengal, signalling a probable missile test off the Odisha coast from 12:30 UTC on 6 December to 15:30 UTC on 8 December 2025.
This measure adheres to standard safety protocols for strategic trials, restricting air and maritime traffic to safeguard commercial operations during high-risk activities.
The Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district, Odisha, stands as the likely launch site, given its longstanding role in India's missile programme.
Chandipur's coastal location provides an expansive, unpopulated maritime corridor ideal for tracking missile trajectories via radar, telemetry, and electro-optical systems.
Recent trials from this facility underscore its centrality, including the Prithvi-II and Agni-I short-range ballistic missiles in July 2025, both achieving full mission parameters under Strategic Forces Command oversight.
In September 2025, the Agni Prime underwent a successful test from a rail-based mobile launcher, highlighting advancements in launch platform mobility.
The August 2025 Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile flight from ITR Chandipur further validated operational readiness, with all technical goals met.
Such NOTAMs form part of a broader pattern of military exercises this month, including Indian Air Force drills in Rajasthan near Pakistan from 3 to 6 December and in the Northeast along borders with China, Myanmar, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.
The 1,480-kilometre range suggests a medium- or intermediate-range system, akin to prior Agni-series variants, bolstering India's layered deterrence capabilities.
Odisha's ITR continues to anchor indigenous developments by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), from surface-to-surface missiles like Prithvi to air defence systems.
This test aligns with ongoing enhancements in strategic weapons, reflecting India's commitment to self-reliance amid evolving regional security dynamics.
Parallel strides in the private sector, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of Skyroot Aerospace's Infinity Campus on 27 November 2025, signal a burgeoning space ecosystem capable of monthly orbital rocket production.
