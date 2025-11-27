



India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, and the multi-mission stealth frigate INS Udaygiri have arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2025. This event marks the 75th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy and is a significant occasion aimed at enhancing regional maritime cooperation and diplomacy.





INS Vikrant's visit to Colombo is its maiden foreign port call since its commissioning in 2022, underscoring India's growing naval capabilities and the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean region.





INS Vikrant is a major symbol of India's indigenous defence manufacturing prowess, designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. It is the largest warship ever constructed in India and a critical asset for the Indian Navy's blue water capabilities.





The carrier's visit continues the tradition of goodwill and mutual trust between India and Sri Lanka, strengthening bilateral maritime relations.





INS Udaygiri, commissioned on 26 August 2025, is a state-of-the-art Project 17A multi-mission stealth frigate built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai. It embodies significant improvements over earlier classes in stealth, weaponry, and sensor systems, able to undertake a variety of maritime roles in blue water conditions.





INS Udaygiri’s call at Colombo is its first foreign visit post-commissioning and highlights India's progress in advanced naval shipbuilding and self-reliance.





The IFR 2025 in Colombo will feature a series of ships from multiple countries and is complemented by cultural and community activities such as sporting events, musical performances, and a city parade involving foreign naval personnel.





The participation of INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri reflects India's commitment to regional security and cooperation under its SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, which focuses on peace, stability, and partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.





The Indian High Commission in Colombo hosted a reception on board INS Vikrant attended by notable Sri Lankan dignitaries, including the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Nalinda Jayatissa. The event symbolised a message of shared security and strengthened friendly relations between the two nations, reinforcing the maritime partnership ethos.





Overall, the visit of these frontline Indian naval vessels to Colombo for Sri Lanka Navy's 75th anniversary fleet review marks a milestone in regional maritime diplomacy and operational cooperation.​





Based On PTI Report







