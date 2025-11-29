India is committed to continuing defence cooperation with Russia despite global geopolitical pressures, while simultaneously expanding its defence partnership with the United States. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasised that India's strategic autonomy governs its defence relations, underscoring that imports from the US are substantial but cooperation with Russia remains vital.





Over 60 to 70% of India's defence equipment is Russian-origin, and India plans ongoing joint production and licensed manufacturing with Russian OEMs, particularly in inducting systems such as the S-400 air defence and Sukhoi-57 fighter jets.





Singh stated that India has spent ₹1.33 lakh crore this year on defence procurement, with about 88% sourced from domestic suppliers, reflecting a strong focus on indigenous production and design.





India aims to reduce reliance on imports, with bulk procurement contracts set to be rare exceptions, favouring co-production within India, especially with French and Russian partners.





The US supplies mainly engines such as those from GE Aerospace, with a heavier reliance on imports from them than on other sources.





On budgetary matters, Singh announced the Defence Ministry's plan to seek a 20% increase in the budget allocation for modernisation, aiming to maintain or increase that level for several years to meet India's defence demands.





Contractual discipline is being enforced to avoid procurement delays, with emergency procurement procedures designed to enforce one-year delivery deadlines or risk contract foreclosure. Over ₹2 lakh crore worth of contracts were signed in the previous financial year.





Regarding defence exports, India is focusing on increasing output, aiming for domestic production dominated by public sector units but noting that private sector firms already account for 60% of exports. The export target is above ₹50,000 crore by 2030.





BrahMos missile exports have garnered interest from countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia following operational validation during Operation Sindoor.





India-Russia defence ties remain strong, backed by agreements such as the 2021-2031 programme for military technical cooperation and recent efforts to ratify key military pacts ahead of President Putin's December 2025 visit to India.





Despite Western sanctions pressure, New Delhi continues to safeguard its defence relationship with Russia while simultaneously expanding collaboration with the US and other Western nations, striving to maintain strategic autonomy in its defence procurement and production policies.​​





Agencies







