



The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has inked a significant contract with the United States Government for a five-year sustainment support package for the Indian Navy’s MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.





The deal, valued at approximately ₹7,995 crore, aims to enhance the operational readiness and maintenance efficiency of the Navy’s newly inducted maritime helicopters.





This agreement was formalised through Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) under the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme. The signing took place in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, underscoring the strategic importance of the partnership for the Indian Navy.





The comprehensive sustainment package includes provisioning of spares, supply of support equipment, product support services, and technical assistance. It also covers training programmes for Indian personnel, repair and replenishment of helicopter components, and the establishment of intermediate-level repair and maintenance inspection facilities within India.





A key aspect of this pact is the focus on developing in-country sustainment capabilities. The MoD emphasises that nurturing these capabilities will reduce long-term dependence on US-based support. This initiative directly aligns with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) vision, promoting indigenous services and encouraging Indian companies and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to participate actively in defence product and service development.





The MH-60R Seahawk, specially outfitted for anti-submarine warfare and designed for all-weather operations, will benefit significantly from this support. The fleet’s operational availability and maintainability are expected to improve, enabling more effective deployment from ships and multiple dispersed bases.





Inducted into service in March 2024 at INS Garuda in Kochi, the MH-60R helicopters represent a vital component of India’s naval modernisation strategy. The Seahawk squadron, designated as INAS 334, is currently being formed with a total of 24 aircraft procured under a 2020 FMS agreement with the US.





This ₹7,995-crore sustainment support programme will strengthen the Indian Navy’s capacity to maintain the MH-60R fleet independently within the country.





It ensures these helicopters can be optimally supported to perform their primary and secondary mission profiles effectively, bolstering India’s maritime defence posture.





The MoD’s announcement on social media highlighted the broader impact of this deal: the facilitation of in-country repairs, development of advanced training and maintenance infrastructure, and a boost to the Navy’s operational capability and self-reliance in line with national defence priorities.





Based On ANI Report







