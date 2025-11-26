



India’s preparations for a major BrahMos missile test in the Bay of Bengal have drawn substantial Chinese attention, with the presence of three suspected surveillance vessels near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands raising alarm among defence planners, reported Zee News.





The test window, officially declared through a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), restricts airspace over a 490‑kilometre corridor from 25 to 27 November, signalling a probable launch of the extended‑range BrahMos anti‑ship cruise missile.





The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago serves as a vital forward outpost for India’s maritime surveillance and missile testing activities. Its proximity to the Malacca Strait makes it a key vantage point for monitoring Chinese naval movements and maintaining control over one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints.





Chinese Spy Ships Move In





Satellite trackers and maritime intelligence networks have identified three Chinese survey and reconnaissance ships—Xi Yan 6, Shen He Yi Hao, and Lian Hai 201—operating across the central and eastern Indian Ocean. Xi Yan 6 reportedly entered through the Malacca Strait and moved close to the Andaman region, positioning itself within potential line‑of‑sight of India’s missile range zone.





Shen He Yi Hao has taken up station further south, effectively covering another arc of the Bay of Bengal, while Lian Hai 201 is operating near the Maldives under the declared guise of oceanographic research.





These vessels are fitted with advanced arrays of sensors, sonar systems, and electromagnetic intelligence suites capable of tracking submarine activity, missile telemetry, and maritime radar emissions. Their ability to map the seabed and record hydrological data also enables them to support Chinese submarine deployments in future operations.





Espionage Disguised As Research Vessels





China consistently labels these ships as “research” or “survey” vessels. However, regional analysts have long pointed out that such platforms form a crucial component of the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s (PLAN) reconnaissance network.





Data collected from these missions feeds into Beijing’s maritime domain awareness framework, enhancing targeting accuracy, submarine route optimisation, and long‑range naval communication.





The dual‑use nature of these ships makes their operations particularly concerning. Under international law, their activity in international waters remains technically permissible, yet their close proximity to India’s missile test zones breaches established norms of military transparency. New Delhi views such moves as calibrated acts of intelligence collection, not scientific exploration.





India’s Missile Trial And Strategic Posture





The scheduled BrahMos test represents a key milestone in India’s efforts to validate the extended‑range version of its supersonic missile system, now believed to reach up to 600 kilometres. The missile is capable of sea‑skimming flight and evasive manoeuvres, making it one of the most difficult projectiles for hostile radar systems to intercept.





If tests proceed as planned, they will underscore India’s ability to project credible anti‑ship power deep into the Indo‑Pacific, reinforcing deterrence along crucial maritime approaches. However, officials have hinted that persistent Chinese interference could delay launch operations if intelligence leaks are deemed possible.





The incident comes against a backdrop of increasing Chinese hydrographic and surveillance activity across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Over the past five years, Beijing has steadily expanded its undersea reconnaissance network from the western Pacific into the approaches of Sri Lanka, the Maldives and the Andaman Sea.





This development aligns with China’s long‑term aim of securing favourable logistics and surveillance footholds to protect its sea lines of communication (SLOCs) linking the South China Sea to the Gulf of Aden. For India, the growing presence of such vessels poses an evolving challenge to operational secrecy, particularly near its missile testing ranges and submarine patrol routes.





Watching The Waters Ahead





As the missile test window remains open, Indian naval reconnaissance aircraft and warships are actively tracking the Chinese flotilla’s movements. Strategic planners are evaluating options to preserve data security while ensuring continuity in testing schedules.





Whether the BrahMos test proceeds without incident or becomes yet another theatre in the quiet contest of surveillance and counter‑surveillance between New Delhi and Beijing will depend on the actions taken in the final hours of the window. What remains clear is that the Indian Ocean is fast emerging as the next critical front in the contest for technological and strategic dominance between Asia’s two major powers.





Based On Zee News Report







