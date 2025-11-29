



India and Russia conducted an expert panel meeting in New Delhi from 26 to 28 November 2025 to advance military and military-technical cooperation, reaffirming their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.​





The discussions were co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Amitabh Prasad from India's Defence Ministry and Deputy Chief of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), Yashin Sergey Borisovich.​





This gathering aligns with longstanding mechanisms under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation, which includes working groups and sub-groups addressing research, development, production, and after-sales support for defence systems.​





Concurrently, a four-member delegation from Russian Land Forces visited Indian Army formations over the same period, emphasising exchanges on integrated safety and security of defence infrastructure.​





Such interactions underscore the enduring defence ties, fostering innovation and strategic alignment between the two armies.​





These developments precede Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India on 4-5 December 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first trip since 2021.​





Putin will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, hold bilateral talks with Modi, and be hosted by the President of India at a banquet.​





The Kremlin views the visit as pivotal for reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral relations across political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian domains, while addressing regional and global challenges.​





Preparations have advanced, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently meeting Putin in Moscow to convey Modi's greetings and brief him on summit readiness.​





This builds on prior engagements, including the 23rd Working Group Meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission in Moscow on 29 October 2025, where a protocol on mutual cooperation was signed.​





The India-Russia strategic partnership originated with a 2000 declaration, evolving into a Special and Privileged framework by 2010, encompassing annual summits and multifaceted collaboration.​





Ongoing military-technical ties feature joint ventures like BrahMos missiles, licensed production of Su-30MKI fighters and T-90 tanks, S-400 deliveries, and AK-203 rifles, transitioning from buyer-seller dynamics to co-development.​





Recent high-level dialogues, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's Moscow visits, further intensify these efforts amid evolving geopolitical contexts.​





Putin's visit offers scope for new intergovernmental and commercial agreements, reinforcing resilience in defence-industrial synergies despite global shifts.​





For India, sustaining this partnership bolsters indigenous capabilities through technology transfers, aligning with priorities in aviation, missile systems, and air defence platforms of mutual interest.​





Based On ANI Report







