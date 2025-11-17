



The Indian Army and Indian Air Force are set to induct 16 advanced, indigenous laser-based anti-drone systems, each capable of engaging unmanned aerial vehicles at a range of up to 2 kilometres. This move marks a significant leap in India’s efforts to counter the growing threat posed by hostile drones, especially in the wake of recent cross-border incidents.





The Defence Ministry is expected to approve the procurement of the DRDO’s Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (Mark 2). This system utilises a 10-kilowatt laser beam, doubling the effective engagement range compared to the previous version, which could only target drones at about 1 kilometre.





The increased range will provide Indian forces with a more robust defence against drone incursions.





The push for advanced anti-drone technology comes after Pakistan’s extensive use of drones during Operation Sindoor, which targeted Indian installations. The Indian armed forces successfully countered many of these threats, but the incident highlighted the urgent need for more capable and scalable solutions. The new laser-based systems are designed to address this evolving challenge.













DRDO is also advancing its direct energy weapon program, with a 30-kilowatt laser system currently undergoing trials. This system is expected to achieve a strike range of up to 5 kilometres, further enhancing India’s ability to neutralise aerial threats at greater distances.





Successful field tests have already demonstrated the weapon’s effectiveness against fixed-wing UAVs and drone swarms.





In April, India showcased its laser-based weapon system’s capability to shoot down fixed-wing aircraft, missiles, and drone swarms. The demonstration, conducted by the Centre for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS), a DRDO laboratory, took place at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. The vehicle-mounted Laser Directed Energy Weapon (DEW MK-II(A)) successfully disabled surveillance sensors and caused structural damage to targeted drones.





With these developments, India has joined a select group of nations—including the US, China, and Russia—that have demonstrated the ability to deploy high-energy laser weapons for anti-drone and anti-missile defence. This technological milestone underscores India’s growing prowess in directed energy systems and strategic defence innovation.





DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat has indicated that the organisation is also exploring other high-energy technologies, such as high-energy microwaves and electromagnetic pulses. These efforts are part of a broader vision to develop “Star Wars”-style capabilities, giving India a comprehensive suite of tools to counter emerging aerial threats.





The Indian military recognises the critical importance of deploying such systems in large numbers, given the increasing reliance on drones in modern warfare. The successful integration of these laser-based anti-drone systems will significantly bolster India’s air defence posture and provide a decisive edge in future conflicts.





Based On ANI Report







