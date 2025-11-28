Fires 1,000 bullets every minute, shatters drones mid-air–Meet India’s New Air-Defence Monster



The Indian Army is actively assessing Germany’s advanced Sky Shield next-generation Short-Range Air Defence (SHORAD) system developed by Swiss corporation Oerlikon Contraves (now a subsidiary of Rheinmetall of Germany) to bolster protection of critical assets against evolving aerial threats.





This move addresses the growing risk posed by drone swarms, cruise missiles, helicopters, and low-flying fighter aircraft that operate within short to medium-range envelopes. The Sky Shield system promises enhanced defensive capabilities suited to complex modern battlefield scenarios.





Key to the system’s firepower is its rapid-firing cannon, capable of discharging 1,000 rounds per minute. The ammunition used is the AHEAD (Advanced Hit Efficiency And Destruction) programmable type, which offers high precision in intercepting multiple threat profiles.





This revolutionary ammo releases a cloud of sub-projectiles near the target, significantly increasing hit probability against small, fast-moving objects such as drones and cruise missiles.





The system is integrated with a robust radar capable of tracking targets up to 50 kilometres away. This long-range detection allows sufficient reaction time against sudden and multiple incoming attacks. Alongside the radar, the Sky Shield interfaces seamlessly with the Sky Master Battle Management System (BMS), providing real-time situational awareness and coordinated command and control across the battlefield.





Importantly, the Sky Shield can operate in conjunction with other indigenous and imported air defence assets. It is being evaluated for pairing with India’s Akash-NG (Next Generation) surface-to-air missile and the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system. This integration aims to establish a layered air defence network, combining kinetic effectors at different ranges and altitudes for comprehensive asset protection.





Discussions on the procurement and deployment of the Sky Shield system emphasise localisation, with Indian stakeholders seeking over 60% indigenisation in manufacturing and system support. TATA Advanced Systems and BEML are identified as prospective Indian defence industry partners capable of contributing to production. This is aligned with India’s broader vision of defence self-reliance and technology transfer, fostering a domestic ecosystem for high-tech air defence platforms.





The program underlines India’s strategic push to modernise its air defence architecture, responding to emerging drone and cruise missile threats that challenge traditional layered defence strategies.





By choosing a system with programmable ammunition and adaptive integration capabilities, the Indian Army positions itself to counter a broad spectrum of aerial incursions with greater agility and accuracy.





Should the deal advance, local manufacturing involvement will not only reduce dependency on foreign suppliers but also enhance operational sustainability through domestic maintenance, upgrades, and ammunition supply.





This would significantly contribute to the Indian defence industrial base while ensuring that the system is tailored to the specific environment and threat landscape faced by Indian forces.





The Sky Shield SHORAD evaluation represents a critical step in India’s air defence evolution, combining cutting-edge German radar and fire-control technology with Indian strategic requirements and manufacturing potential. The outcome of this initiative will likely set a new standard for protecting vital military and infrastructure assets in an era dominated by rapid, multi-vector aerial threats.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







