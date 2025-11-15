

The Indian Army has achieved a significant milestone with the Rudra Integrated All Arms Brigade successfully completing its full operational validation during the “Akhand Prahar” military exercise.

The validation marks a crucial step in demonstrating the brigade’s preparedness for multi-domain warfare, reflecting a transformative shift in India’s approach to modern high-intensity conflict scenarios.





Formed under the Southern Command, the Rudra Brigade integrates Infantry, Armoured, Mechanised Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence Artillery, and Engineers into a unified, highly mobile formation capable of swift, synchronised operations.





This structure enables combined arms synergy where all combat and support elements operate as a cohesive force, reducing decision cycles and enhancing the tempo of engagement across operational domains.





Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General Diraj Seth observed the operations and expressed satisfaction with the performance of the brigade. He stated that the Rudra Brigade had proven its readiness and operational effectiveness, showing it to be fully capable of handling multi-domain tasks in future contingencies. According to him, the successful validation underscores the Army’s ability to execute rapid, complex operations across varied terrains and mission profiles.

The Cold Start Doctrine was conceived as a limited war strategy enabling swift retaliatory strikes against Pakistan in response to aggression, while preventing escalation to the nuclear threshold. It focused on achieving tactical surprise through rapid mobilisation and shallow thrusts into enemy territory before international mediation could halt operations.

However, the doctrine’s dependence on mobilisation timelines and geographical limitations rendered it less adaptable to evolving hybrid and multi-domain threats.

In contrast, the Cold Strike Doctrine redefines India’s posture as one of proactive deterrence. As articulated by Lt Gen AB Shivane, the doctrine embodies real-time intelligence, information dominance, and strategic precision.

It seeks to degrade adversary capacities through cognitive disruption, precision targeting, and control of the narrative—prioritising strategic assertion over wholesale destruction. The aim is not open conflict but credible, demonstrated capabilities that deter escalation through readiness and reach.



Initially conceptualised in the early 2000s, the Cold Start doctrine aimed to enable rapid conventional offensives below the nuclear threshold following Pakistan’s mobilisation patterns. However, operational bottlenecks, limited networked integration, and the evolving threat matrix from both Pakistan and China necessitated a rethink. The new Cold Strike strategy reflects a multidomain approach that synchronises land, air, cyber, space, and electronic warfare assets for faster and sharper limited-objective campaigns.





Cold Strike would leverage real-time intelligence fusion, AI-assisted battle management, and advanced logistics automation for swift force projection. Key formations are being equipped with digitised command networks, satellite-linked situational awareness grids, and indigenous electronic warfare suites, ensuring instant cross-domain coordination between Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) and supporting air elements.





The doctrine emphasises precision strikes through long-range vectors such as the Pralay and Pinaka-ER systems, complemented by swarm UAVs and loitering munitions for tactical suppression. Combined arms manoeuvres—executed under a unified theatre-level command—would now account for hybrid threats and potential two-front contingencies. Unlike the traditional Cold Start, Cold Strike prioritises tempo over territory, pursuing rapid paralysis of enemy response mechanisms rather than extended ground occupation.





Indian planners envision fast-cycling operational readiness, backed by logistic resilience through modular supply nodes, autonomous support vehicles, and energy-efficient mobile base systems. This overhaul also draws from lessons of recent global conflicts, particularly the need for decentralised command, mobility under persistent surveillance, and prolonged combat sustainability.





Strategically, the transition aims at creating a credible conventional deterrent against limited hostilities while retaining escalation control. It positions India to respond proportionally yet decisively in the sub-conventional and grey-zone spectrum, aligning with New Delhi’s evolving national security posture and emerging jointness among the three services.





Over the coming year, doctrinal refinements are expected to be tested through multi-theatre exercises involving the Indian Air Force and integrated cyber-space cells. Cold Strike thus represents not just an evolution of operational art but a recalibration of India’s deterrence logic—combining speed, precision, and technological dominance for 21st-century warfare.





Based On The Week Report







