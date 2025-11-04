



The Indian Navy is adding an indigenous warship or submarine to its fleet approximately every 40 days, according to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. This rapid induction pace highlights India’s strong commitment to building sovereign maritime capabilities and advancing the goal of "Atmanirbharta" (self-reliance) in defence.​





Currently operating around 145 ships and submarines, the Navy aims to expand to over 200 warships and submarines by 2035.





All 52 ships presently on order are being constructed in Indian shipyards, underscoring the push towards full domestic manufacturing. Alongside platform production, the Navy plans to increase indigenous content to the component level to achieve a wholly self-reliant force by 2047.​





Admiral Tripathi emphasised that self-reliance goes beyond just the physical platforms, integrating industrial ecosystems, innovation chains, and secure information networks such as semiconductors and data links. He identified three pillars—self-reliance, synergy, and security—as foundational to modern maritime power.​





The Navy's vision also includes strategic maritime partnerships based on principle and shared purpose rather than temporary convenience. This approach ties into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s MAHASAGAR vision (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), announced to enhance India’s engagement with the Global South. Trust, transparency, and cooperation through coordinated patrols, surveillance, humanitarian missions, and interoperability exercises exemplify this vision's practical application at sea.​





India's defence production has more than tripled in the last decade, crossing ₹1.5 lakh crore recently, signalling growing domestic industrial strength that supports naval expansion efforts. The emphasis is moving from 'Make in India' to 'Trust in India' within the defence sector.​





The Indian Navy is on a transformative path, building a strong indigenous fleet at a swift pace, enhancing its technological and industrial base, and forging principled partnerships to emerge as a dominant, self-reliant maritime power by mid-century.​





Based On PTI Report







