



The Indian Navy’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant arrived at the Port of Colombo on 26 November 2025, responding to an invitation from the Sri Lanka Navy to participate in the forthcoming International Fleet Review (IFR) 2025.





This arrival marks a significant moment in maritime diplomacy, highlighted by a large and enthusiastic crowd including local residents and the Indian diaspora who gathered to witness the impressive warship dock at the harbour.





The visit sustains a longstanding tradition of goodwill between India and Sri Lanka, reinforcing mutual trust and strategic cooperation between the two nations.





INS Vikrant, commissioned in 2022, is India’s first fully indigenous aircraft carrier, developed and constructed by Indian entities including the Warship Design Bureau and Cochin Shipyard Limited.





The carrier represents a major milestone for Indian naval capabilities, symbolising Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and the country’s expanding power projection in the Indian Ocean region.





It features advanced automation for ship operations and navigation, with a robust power generation system capable of supplying electricity equivalent to that required by 5,000 households. The carrier’s aviation facilities enable it to function not only as a warship but also as a mobile command centre, hospital, and supply hub during emergencies.





The Sri Lanka Navy is holding the fleet review as part of its 75th-anniversary celebrations, planning to bring together naval vessels from various friendly countries to underscore Colombo’s rising role in regional maritime diplomacy.





The IFR 2025, scheduled from 27 to 30 November, will include ships from eight confirmed nations such as Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Russia. INS Vikrant’s presence both underscores India’s enhanced maritime strength and acts as a diplomatic gesture reflecting deep trust and strong maritime partnerships in the region.





INS Vikrant is a Vikrant-class aircraft carrier with a length of 262 metres and displacement around 43,000 tonnes. It can achieve speeds of up to 28 knots with a range of 7,500 nautical miles, allowing extended operations far from its home ports.





The ship has a crew capacity of approximately 1,600 personnel, including special accommodations for women officers, and advanced medical facilities such as a 16-bed hospital.





Its design includes 75% indigenous content, comprising 90% of the hull, half the propulsion systems, and 30% of the weapon systems, reflecting India’s growing domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.





This visit by INS Vikrant to Colombo port is not only a ceremonial gesture in the context of the fleet review but also a strategic symbol of India’s growing maritime influence around the Indian Ocean.





It highlights enduring bilateral goodwill and demonstrates collaborative engagement in securing peace, stability, and shared interests in the maritime domain for India and its neighbouring countries in South Asia.​





