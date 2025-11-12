



External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is set to visit Ontario, Canada, from November 11 to 13, 2025, to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Outreach Partners. This invitation was extended by Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Anita Anand, as part of ongoing diplomatic engagements between the two countries.​





Jaishankar’s participation signals India's commitment to global cooperation, addressing international challenges, and amplifying the voice of the Global South in worldwide forums. Alongside the multilateral meeting, he is expected to hold bilateral discussions on the sidelines, enhancing India-Canada dialogue.​





The G7 meeting itself takes place in Niagara, a scenic region famous for its iconic Falls, bringing together foreign ministers from the G7 nations—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and the European Union—alongside outreach partners including India, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine.​





This visit further builds on the recent efforts to reset and strengthen India-Canada bilateral relations which faced strain during 2023-24, largely linked to diplomatic tensions. Bilateral ties are now witnessing rejuvenation through high-level engagements—most notably the July 2025 meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Foreign Minister Anand’s official visit to India in October 2025.​





During her October visit to New Delhi, Ms. Anand met with external affairs minister Jaishankar to reaffirm mutual commitment to restore trust and enhance cooperation across economic, technological, energy, and security sectors. Prior to this, the two ministers had also engaged on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, demonstrating consistent diplomatic efforts to bridge gaps.​





Canada’s outreach to India within the G7 framework reflects shared global priorities and partnerships, emphasising economic diplomacy and pragmatic cooperation in a geopolitical context. This evolving relationship is crucial given India’s rising economic prominence and Canada’s strategic interest in Indo-Pacific stability and economic collaboration.​





S Jaishankar's Canada visit is both a continuation of diplomatic reset and a strategic opportunity to engage multilaterally at the G7, while deepening bilateral ties that aim to move beyond past challenges towards a robust partnership.​





Based On ANI Report







