



On 11 November 2025, a Turkish Air Force Lockheed C-130EM Hercules military cargo plane tragically crashed in the Sighnaghi municipality of Georgia near the border with Azerbaijan. All 20 military personnel aboard were confirmed dead, according to statements by the Turkish government and defence ministry.​





The aircraft was returning to Turkey from Azerbaijan when the accident occurred. Flight data indicates that the plane departed from Ganja International Airport, Azerbaijan, and reached an altitude of about 24,000 feet before it went down as it crossed Georgian airspace.





Video footage circulated on Turkish news channels showed the plane spiralling down with a trail of white smoke and breaking up mid-air before crashing into mountainous terrain and causing thick black smoke to erupt.​





Turkey’s Defence Ministry said the crash happened near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, and it has since been coordinating with Georgian authorities to reach the crash site for search and rescue operations. A joint effort involving Turkish, Georgian, and Azerbaijani teams is ongoing at the scene. Georgian Interior Ministry confirmed the crash location roughly five kilometres inside Georgia from the border and an official investigation has been launched.​





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences publicly, referring to the deceased as “our martyrs,” and called for prayers for the souls of those lost. He emphasised the government’s commitment to overcoming the incident with minimal hardship.​





The exact cause of the mid-air breakup and crash remains undetermined as official investigations continue. The Lockheed C-130 is a widely used military transport aircraft by the Turkish armed forces for logistical and personnel transport duties. The aircraft involved was 57 years old, originally manufactured for the Royal Saudi Air Force, and later acquired by Turkey in 2010.​





Radar data indicates the last communication was shortly after entering Georgian airspace, with no distress signal transmitted prior to disappearance. The destruction was complete, with no survivors among the 20 occupants, comprising both flight crew and military personnel who were reportedly returning from a mission in Azerbaijan.​





This incident highlights the ongoing close military cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan and marks a significant loss for the Turkish Air Force.​





This account synthesises verified facts from Turkish, Georgian, and international aviation sources as of November 12, 2025. The investigation continues into this fatal crash near the strategic Azerbaijan-Georgia border region.





