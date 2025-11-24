



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Japan’s newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg.





This marked their first in-person meeting since Takaichi assumed office in October, following a congratulatory call earlier in late October where both leaders discussed their shared vision to deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.​





The meeting focused on reinforcing bilateral cooperation in key areas such as economic security, defence collaboration, talent mobility, innovation, and trade. Both leaders emphasised the importance of a strong India-Japan relationship as vital to fostering global peace, stability, and prosperity.





Discussions also highlighted enhancing trade and investment cooperation, alongside mutual efforts in addressing global challenges like climate change and sustainable development.​​





PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to the partnership, noting the progress made during his visit to Japan in August 2025, where several strategic agreements and a 10-year economic roadmap were finalised.





PM Takaichi, a protégé of former PM Shinzo Abe and Japan's first female Prime Minister, expressed her government’s intent to deepen multilateral dialogue with India and other Indo-Pacific nations, including South Korea, the Philippines, and Australia, to advance a "free and open Indo-Pacific" scenario amid rising regional security concerns.​





Aside from his meeting with PM Takaichi, PM Modi engaged with several other world leaders at the summit, including fruitful discussions with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders such as Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.





Modi shared a family photo from the summit reaffirming the collective commitment to global progress and prosperity among attending nations.​​





This meeting underscores a new chapter in India-Japan ties, consolidating a robust strategic partnership with enhanced cooperation across economic, defence, and technological domains, thereby contributing to regional and global stability.​





Based On ANI Report







