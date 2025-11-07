



China has successfully unveiled the world’s largest cargo ship powered by a thorium-based molten salt reactor, marking a significant leap in maritime nuclear propulsion technology.





The vessel, reported to carry around 14,000 standard shipping containers, represents a technological feat that could redefine global shipping logistics through cleaner, safer, and more compact nuclear systems.





According to reports from the South China Morning Post, the thorium-fuelled molten salt reactor aboard the ship generates 200 megawatts of electricity, a capacity comparable to that of the S6W water reactor installed in the United States Navy’s Seawolf-class nuclear submarines.





This development demonstrates China’s rapid progress in nuclear innovation, driven by civilian and military research convergence under its energy modernisation strategy.





Unlike uranium-fuelled reactors requiring massive water-based cooling systems, thorium reactors operate more safely, producing significantly lower levels of long-lived radioactive waste. The new thorium design functions via a closed molten salt cycle where heat is transferred to a supercritical carbon dioxide generator employing the Brayton cycle, which efficiently converts thermal energy into electricity for ship propulsion.





Chinese researchers claim the reactor’s design drastically reduces the risk of meltdown, given that thorium fuel steadily degrades rather than causing runaway chain reactions. Its compactness allows seamless integration into maritime platforms, enabling quiet, vibration-free operation and near-elimination of the environmental footprint typical of fossil-fuel-powered cargo fleets.





China possesses abundant thorium reserves, including deposits in Inner Mongolia, estimated to be large enough to sustain its entire power requirements for over a millennium.





This resource advantage, combined with strategic state investment, has accelerated reactor prototype testing and subsequent deployment on large-scale civilian applications like shipping and coastal power grids.





By contrast, India—home to nearly a quarter of the world’s thorium reserves—continues to struggle with operationalising its three-stage nuclear programme.





The Department of Atomic Energy’s roadmap envisions eventual transition from uranium-based reactors to breeder reactors and finally to thorium-fuelled systems. However, the progress remains constrained by technological hurdles, funding shortages, and regulatory delays.





While the first stage, using natural uranium in Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs), has been achieved, India has yet to move past the intermediate breeder phase.





The third stage—critical to realising thorium utilisation—requires commercial deployment of Advanced Heavy Water Reactors (AHWRs), which remain in the research and design phase despite decades of laboratory success.





Experts interpret China’s thorium cargo ship as a strategic warning for India, illustrating Beijing’s growing dominance in high-risk, high-reward nuclear and maritime domains. India’s estimated 4,57,000 to 5,08,000 tons of thorium reserves, primarily found in monazite sands along Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha coasts, remain grossly underexploited despite being globally acknowledged as a “future fuel”.





India’s Department of Atomic Energy and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) have long advocated the use of thorium to achieve long-term energy self-sufficiency.





Yet, bureaucratic inertia, absence of industrial-scale molten salt reactor facilities, and limited international collaboration have hindered the transition from laboratory demonstration to commercial reality.





The successful maritime application by China signifies a paradigm shift, extending the potential of thorium energy beyond terrestrial reactors into large transportation systems. Analysts suggest that unless India accelerates development under its Thorium Utilisation Programme and boosts private sector participation, it risks being left behind in the emerging clean nuclear energy race.





Based On India Report







