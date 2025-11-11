



The 11th edition of Exercise Mitra Shakti, a two-week joint military drill between India and Sri Lanka, commenced on Monday in Belagavi, Karnataka. The exercise aims to enhance mutual understanding, operational coordination, and interoperability between the two neighbouring nations’ armed forces.





Held under the aegis of the Indian Army’s Southern Command, Mitra Shakti 2025 focuses on joint tactical operations, particularly in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency environments. Both armies seek to refine their coordination in planning and executing military actions across varied terrains and under simulated combat conditions.





The Indian contingent comprises 170 personnel, largely from the Rajput Regiment, known for its history of valour and professionalism. From Sri Lanka, 135 soldiers of the Gajaba Regiment have joined the drill. The exercise also includes 20 personnel from the Indian Air Force and 10 from the Sri Lankan Air Force, reflecting a growing emphasis on integrated tri-service operations.





Over the course of the exercise, participating troops will conduct a series of tactical manoeuvres such as raids, search and destroy missions, and heliborne operations. These field-level activities are designed to simulate real-life counter-terror scenarios and enhance the participants’ capability to respond effectively in joint operational missions.





A notable feature of Mitra Shakti 2025 is the inclusion of advanced technologies such as drones, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and rotary-wing support from helicopters. The use of such modern platforms underlines the evolving nature of battlefield preparedness and joint situational awareness required in hybrid warfare environments.





In addition to military drills, the exercise will include professional exchanges, cultural interactions, and sports events aimed at strengthening bilateral camaraderie. These activities help foster trust, mutual respect, and commitment to shared strategic interests between the two nations.





Since its inception in 2013, Exercise Mitra Shakti has become a cornerstone of India–Sri Lanka defence cooperation. It underscores both nations’ determination to collaborate in addressing regional security challenges, including terrorism, organised crime, and humanitarian crises.





Belagavi, with its strategic location and modern military infrastructure, was chosen as the venue for this year’s exercise. The city has previously hosted several multinational and bilateral military engagements, reinforcing its growing status as a key defence training hub in South India.





The ongoing edition aligns with India’s broader strategic outreach to its maritime and regional partners under the Neighbourhood First and SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiatives. By deepening defence ties with Sri Lanka, India continues to promote collective security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.





Agencies







