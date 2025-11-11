



Pakistan’s political landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation following the Senate’s approval of the controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment, which substantially enhances the military’s authority and curtails the powers of the Supreme Court.

The proposal, swiftly passed in under three hours amid an opposition boycott, still requires passage in the lower house to become law.

Under the proposed reform, Army Chief Asim Munir is set to assume the newly created role of Chief of Defence Forces, granting him overarching command of Pakistan’s army, air force, and navy.

The amendment also provides him with lifetime legal immunity and the retention of his rank post-retirement—provisions viewed by critics as an attempt to institutionalise military dominance in governance.





Historically, Pakistan’s armed forces operated under a system in which the chiefs of the army, air force, and navy were formally equal, overseen by a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. The new law eliminates this position, consolidating command directly under Munir.





This restructuring gives the army chief explicit constitutional backing, thereby reinforcing his political and strategic control beyond mere operational leadership.





President Donald Trump, referring to Munir as his “favourite Field Marshal,” had congratulated him earlier this year following his elevation to the rank of Field Marshal after the May conflict with India. Law Minister Azam Tarar described Munir as “the hero of the whole nation,” asserting that his status warranted constitutional protection.





Equally significant is the amendment’s plan to strip Pakistan’s Supreme Court of its jurisdiction over constitutional matters. These cases would now be transferred to a newly proposed Federal Constitutional Court, whose judges would be government appointees. Legal observers warn that this reform could pave the way for political interference in the judiciary and reduce institutional checks on executive and military power.





The Supreme Court, which has historically acted as a counterweight to the military-backed establishment, frequently challenged government decisions and even disqualified sitting prime ministers. Critics argue that the establishment of a government-appointed constitutional body will silence judicial independence.





The amendment includes provisions granting President Asif Zardari lifelong immunity from prosecution. Government spokespersons have defended the move, saying it ensures administrative stability and protects the highest offices from political vendettas. However, opposition leaders view it as another measure designed to shield ruling elites and their allies from accountability.





Information Minister Attaullah Tarar justified the amendments as necessary for “better coordination between the federal and provincial governments” and for strengthening national defence following the recent hostilities with India. He stressed that constitutional streamlining was vital for post-conflict security management.





The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), founded by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has condemned the move as unconstitutional and undemocratic. PTI senator Ali Zafar declared during the Senate session, “No one will accept this constitutional amendment if there is no consensus.





You cannot force a constitution through bullets.” Following heated protests, opposition parties walked out in protest as the bill was hurried through debate.





Opposition leaders have vowed to launch nationwide demonstrations against what they describe as a creeping militarisation of civilian governance. They argue that the speed and secrecy surrounding the Senate vote reflect deliberate attempts to avoid public scrutiny and bypass democratic consultation.





The military has not publicly commented on the developments, though security officials privately argue that modern warfare demands unified defence leadership. They cite the growing importance of joint command structures that integrate land, air, and naval operations under a single authority.





Observers note that while Pakistan has avoided military coups for the past decade, civilian institutions remain under constant pressure from the armed forces, which exert considerable influence behind the scenes.





The government insists it has the required two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament to formalise the reforms. If passed by the National Assembly, the amendments will entrench the military’s supremacy within Pakistan’s constitutional framework, locking in powers that will be difficult to reverse through legislative or judicial means.





Based On Reuters Report















