Indrajaal Unveils AI-Enabled Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle
Indrajaal Drone Defence, based in Hyderabad, has launched the Indrajaal Ranger, India's first fully mobile, AI-enabled Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle (ADPV) designed to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones while on the move.
This system responds to rising drone-based smuggling and cross-border aerial threats, providing real-time patrolling, autonomous threat assessment, and instant interception capabilities.
The Indrajaal Ranger is built on an all-terrain 4x4 combat vehicle platform and powered by the proprietary SkyOS™ autonomy engine.
It offers drone detection capabilities up to 10 km and mitigation up to 4 km. Its counter-UAS options include cyber takeover (hacking hostile drones), electronic jamming (soft-kill), and deploying interceptor drones (hard kill) for neutralisation.
Designed specifically for border forces and police, the vehicle enables on-the-move operations across varied terrains including border roads, canals, agricultural belts, critical infrastructure, and dense urban areas.
The Ranger's AI-driven automated interception reduces operational load on security personnel and facilitates smarter, data-driven deployment of manpower to counter drug, weapon, and explosives smuggling.
Operational prototypes have already demonstrated success with around 40 drones and contraband valued at nearly ₹70 crore intercepted within days at a single border site.
This innovation significantly enhances India’s internal security by cutting off aerial supply routes exploited by smugglers and militants, protecting vulnerable border communities and critical infrastructure.
The Indrajaal Ranger represents a transformative step in drone defence, combining mobility, autonomy, and layered counter-drone technologies in a single vehicle to effectively secure India’s borders and urban centres against evolving aerial threats.
