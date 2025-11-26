



Indrajaal Drone Defence, based in Hyderabad, has launched the Indrajaal Ranger, India's first fully mobile, AI-enabled Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle (ADPV) designed to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones while on the move.





This system responds to rising drone-based smuggling and cross-border aerial threats, providing real-time patrolling, autonomous threat assessment, and instant interception capabilities.​





The Indrajaal Ranger is built on an all-terrain 4x4 combat vehicle platform and powered by the proprietary SkyOS™ autonomy engine.





It offers drone detection capabilities up to 10 km and mitigation up to 4 km. Its counter-UAS options include cyber takeover (hacking hostile drones), electronic jamming (soft-kill), and deploying interceptor drones (hard kill) for neutralisation.​





Designed specifically for border forces and police, the vehicle enables on-the-move operations across varied terrains including border roads, canals, agricultural belts, critical infrastructure, and dense urban areas.





The Ranger's AI-driven automated interception reduces operational load on security personnel and facilitates smarter, data-driven deployment of manpower to counter drug, weapon, and explosives smuggling.​





Operational prototypes have already demonstrated success with around 40 drones and contraband valued at nearly ₹70 crore intercepted within days at a single border site.





This innovation significantly enhances India’s internal security by cutting off aerial supply routes exploited by smugglers and militants, protecting vulnerable border communities and critical infrastructure.​





The Indrajaal Ranger represents a transformative step in drone defence, combining mobility, autonomy, and layered counter-drone technologies in a single vehicle to effectively secure India’s borders and urban centres against evolving aerial threats.​





Based On PTI Report







