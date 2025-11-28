



India has routinely issued NOTAMs in the Bay of Bengal for testing long-range ballistic and cruise missiles, particularly those developed under DRDO's Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP) and subsequent strategic systems.​​





Agni-series missiles, such as Agni-V with its 5,000–7,500 km range, have frequently utilised similar maritime exclusion zones off Odisha's Chandipur or Balasore coasts, including extensions up to 4,790 km for intercontinental tests.​​





India is likely preparing for a missile test in the Bay of Bengal, with recent NOTAM (No-Fly/No-Sail) notifications issued for December 6–8, signalling a major missile trial window.





However, there is no official confirmation that this test is specifically for the K-5 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).





The ambiguity remains as India routinely issues such alerts before testing various strategic missile systems, and the exact missile tested has not been publicly stated.​





The K-5 missile is a strategic, nuclear-capable SLBM developed by DRDO for deployment on the Arihant-class nuclear submarines. It is part of India’s secretive K-series and designed primarily for second-strike nuclear deterrence.





With a reported range of 5,000 to 6,000 km, it dramatically expands India’s undersea strike reach compared to earlier SLBMs like the K-15 and K-4, potentially able to cover all of China and major parts of Asia and Europe from Indian waters.





There is credible information indicating the K-5 may be equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicles (MIRVs), allowing it to strike multiple targets independently, which represents a significant leap in capability.​





Development of the K-5 has advanced steadily, marked recently by a successful static firing test of its Stage-2 rocket motor. This milestone validates the solid-fuel propulsion crucial for underwater launch stability and performance.





Preparations are reportedly underway for underwater launch trials, which include testing the cold-launch and hot-launch sequences typical of submarine launches, essential for operationalising the missile on the Arihant-class vessels.





These integrated launch tests will confirm system compatibility with submarine launch canisters, gas-ejection mechanisms, and naval fire-control systems. Yet, a live underwater launch test for K-5 has not been publicly disclosed or confirmed.​





The NOTAM issued for a missile test in the Bay of Bengal aligns with normal procedure for long-range strategic missile tests like K-5, but given the secrecy and strategic sensitivity, the test could pertain to other systems too.





Testing K-5 from an underwater platform would represent a pivotal step forward for India’s nuclear triad, significantly enhancing survivability and second-strike capability by deploying a longer-range, harder-to-detect submarine missile system.





Until official confirmation or evidence like a debris trajectory analysis emerges, speculation about the K-5 test remains unconfirmed.​





The planned Bay of Bengal missile test window may involve the K-5 SLBM given its development stage and India’s strategic trajectory, but no explicit confirmation has surfaced.





The missile’s design features, including MIRV capability and extended range, stand to markedly upgrade India’s undersea nuclear deterrence once fully tested and integrated aboard the Arihant-class submarines.​





