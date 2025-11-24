



The TEJAS fighter jet, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on 21 November 2025.





The single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) was performing a complex aerobatic manoeuvre when it lost control at low altitude and went into a nose-dive, resulting in a fatal crash.





The lone pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal of the Indian Air Force (IAF), sustained fatal injuries and died on impact. The crash took place shortly after 2:10 pm local time near Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, in front of a large audience including families and international delegates.​





HAL issued a statement calling the incident an "isolated occurrence" arising from "exceptional circumstances" during the aerial display. The company assured that the crash would not impact its ongoing operations, financial performance, or future deliveries.





Despite the shock this incident caused, HAL and the IAF are cooperating fully with investigative authorities; a court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Early reports and eyewitness accounts suggest the pilot failed to recover from a negative-G manoeuvre at low altitude, leaving insufficient altitude to regain control before the jet crashed.​





This incident marks the second involvement of the HAL TEJAS in a crash in less than two years. The earlier accident occurred in March 2024 in Rajasthan, where fortunately, the pilot ejected safely.





The TEJAS fighter jet program, ongoing for over two decades since its maiden test flight in 2001, plays an essential role in modernising the Indian Air Force's fight capabilities. The loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was celebrated for his courage, is deeply mourned by the IAF, HAL, the defence community, and the nation.​





Shares of HAL tumbled sharply following the crash news, dropping about 8% on the Bombay Stock Exchange and 4% on the National Stock Exchange due to investor concerns. HAL's reassurances of normal business continuity aimed to calm markets and stakeholders amid the tragic event. Emergency response teams at Dubai worked promptly to manage the crash site, extinguishing the fire and ensuring no additional injuries occurred.​





The HAL-manufactured TEJAS fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show due to loss of control during a negative-G aerial manoeuvre at low altitude, causing the pilot’s death.





HAL has described the crash as an isolated event under exceptional circumstances and continues to support a formal inquiry while maintaining business operations unaffected. This event is a significant moment in the ongoing TEJAS programme, bringing focus to flight safety and operational procedures in high-profile aerial displays.​