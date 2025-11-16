



India’s space program is entering an accelerated growth phase, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) set to triple its spacecraft production capacity over the next three years.





Chairman V Narayanan, in an interview with PTI, outlined the agency’s ambitious roadmap covering increased launch activity, new exploration missions, and the foundations of an Indian Space Station by 2035.





ISRO has planned seven additional launches before the fiscal year ends. These will include a mix of operational, scientific, and commercial missions. Among them is a major milestone — the launch of the first PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) fully produced by the Indian private industry, marking a significant step in the agency’s drive towards a robust space manufacturing ecosystem.





Other missions in the immediate pipeline include communication and Earth observation satellites, as well as GSLV and commercial launches. This surge in activity reflects ISRO’s efforts to expand both its technological output and its industrial partnerships under India’s growing space economy.





Chandrayaan-4: India’s Most Complex Lunar Mission





The Government of India has officially approved Chandrayaan-4, a lunar sample-return mission expected to launch in 2028. The mission represents a leap in technical complexity over previous endeavours, as it aims to return physical samples from the Moon to Earth. Only the United States, Russia, and China have achieved sample-return missions so far.





Mr. Narayanan emphasised that Chandrayaan-4 will be a defining step in India’s capability to undertake deep-space sample recovery and re-entry operations. It will build extensively on the heritage of Chandrayaan-2’s orbiter and Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft-landing technologies, culminating in an attempt to bring back lunar material from the south polar region for detailed study.





LUPEX: India-Japan Collaboration On Lunar Exploration





Parallel to Chandrayaan-4, ISRO is advancing the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX) in collaboration with Japan’s space agency, JAXA. The LUPEX mission aims to explore water ice deposits at the Moon’s south pole, an area believed to hold crucial insights for sustainable lunar habitation and in-situ resource utilisation.





Under the partnership, Japan will provide the lander and launch services using its H3 rocket, while ISRO will contribute the rover and associated instruments for surface exploration. LUPEX serves as both a scientific and technological precursor to India’s longer-term lunar ambitions.





Human Spaceflight And The Indian Space Station





India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, remains on course for 2027. Preparations are advancing through a series of uncrewed test flights designed to validate crew module safety systems, life-support technologies, and re-entry precision.





Beyond Gaganyaan, ISRO has set its sights on constructing an Indian Space Station by 2035. Mr. Narayanan revealed that the infrastructure will comprise five modules, the first of which will be deployed in orbit by 2028. The initiative, when realised, will mark India’s entry into permanent human presence in low-Earth orbit, fostering long-duration missions, scientific research, and potential international collaborations.





Expanding Industry And Manufacturing Capacity





A cornerstone of ISRO’s upcoming phase is its plan to triple spacecraft manufacturing capacity within three years. This expansion will support the surge in mission frequency and diversify India’s portfolio across planetary, communication, navigation, and Earth observation systems.





The move aligns with the government’s broader vision of integrating private industry into the national space ecosystem through agencies like IN-SPACe and NSIL (NewSpace India Limited). The transition aims to enhance scalability, cost efficiency, and global competitiveness of India’s space sector.





Closing Perspective





As ISRO transitions from exploration milestones to sustained infrastructure building, the coming decade marks a defining transformation. From Chandrayaan-4 and LUPEX to Gaganyaan and the future space station, the agency is positioning India as a comprehensive space power across research, commercial, and human spaceflight domains.





The roadmap presented by Mr. Narayanan signals not only technological confidence but also an era of unprecedented mission tempo and industrial growth for India’s space enterprise.





Based On PTI Report











