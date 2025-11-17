



The Jaffar Express, already infamous as one of Pakistan’s most frequently targeted passenger trains, narrowly avoided another disaster this Sunday after a bomb detonated on its railway track in Balochistan’s Nasirabad district. The explosive device, planted by unidentified attackers, detonated at the Shaheed Abdul Aziz Bullo area mere moments after the train had passed. Thankfully, no injuries were reported among passengers or railway staff.





Senior Superintendent of Police Ghulam Sarwar confirmed that after the blast, security forces swarmed the affected zone. Officials launched a comprehensive search operation, cordoning off the area to locate those responsible.





Investigators immediately began analysing the damaged section of track. Authorities stated that, in addition to the bomb, assailants fired four rockets at the train from a distance, but none struck their intended target.





The explosion caused considerable track damage, halting services between Quetta and other parts of Pakistan. After emergency protocols, the Jaffar Express resumed its journey upon reaching Jacobabad in Sindh. Notably, train services on this route had only just recommenced hours earlier following a four-day suspension due to heightened security risks.





Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent Baloch nationalist figure, relayed that the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) accepted responsibility for the attack. In their statement, the BRG declared their operatives targeted the Jaffar Express via a remote-controlled IED, claiming casualties and severe infrastructural damage. However, official reports did not corroborate the claim of deaths or injuries.





This assault marks the latest in a troubling sequence of attacks against the Jaffar Express throughout 2025. The surge of violence on Balochistan’s rail network escalated on 11 March after a major ambush by the Balochistan Liberation Army, leading to an intense two-day security sweep. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations Director General, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, reported all 33 assailants from the March incident were killed. Despite this, persistent attacks continue to afflict the route.





Timeline of 2025 Attacks





On 18 June, a remote-controlled blast derailed four coaches near Jacobabad, later claimed by the banned BRG. On 7 August, another bomb went off soon after the train crossed Sibi. On 10 August, an IED exploded in Mastung, derailing six carriages. On 23 September, a track-side blast caused another derailment near Spezand, injuring four passengers. On 7 October, seven individuals sustained injuries when a device detonated beneath the train in Shikarpur. On 29 October, rockets were fired at the Jaffar Express in Nasirabad; the attack resulted in no direct hits.





The repeated targeting of the Jaffar Express reflects a broader threat to civilian rail transit in Balochistan, as Baloch insurgents intensify sabotage campaigns to disrupt state infrastructure and challenge federal authority





Railway operations on this volatile route remain at constant risk, with authorities engaged in a perpetual struggle to ensure passenger safety and restore public confidence in critical transport services.





