



Bengaluru-based Prime Toolings has developed a Micro Solid Motor Engine weighing 427 grams. This compact engine is designed for emerging applications in micro-missiles, Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) launchers, and Ratchet-assisted Take-Off (RATO) boosters.





The development highlights the growing sophistication of Indian MSMEs in defence propulsion.





The engine features a robust stainless-steel casing, ensuring structural integrity under high-thrust conditions. This choice of material provides resilience during rapid combustion and the accompanying thermal stresses. It helps maintain reliability and consistent performance in demanding tactical environments.





Prime Toolings employs a proprietary red iron oxide–Aluminium-based propellant in this engine. This composite fuel offers a high energy density and efficient burn characteristics critical for the micro solid motor's thrust requirements. Such propellants are known for their stability and tailored combustion profiles.





The 427-gram motor suits modern warfare’s demand for smaller, lighter, and more precise munitions. Micro-missiles benefit from such propulsion by gaining improved range and manoeuvrability without significant weight penalties. This enables deployment in tight, complex operational theatres.





In RPG launchers, integrating these motors can enhance projectile velocity and accuracy. Upgrading legacy armaments with indigenous propulsion systems enables cost-effective modernisation and quicker supply chain turnarounds. It also fosters domestic innovation in conventional arms.





The micro motor’s utility extends to RATO boosters, providing additional thrust to facilitate rapid aircraft take-off in constrained runway conditions. This capability supports tactical air operations, especially in expeditionary or improvised airfields, enhancing operational flexibility.





Indigenously developed by an MSME, this motor represents a significant step towards technological sovereignty for India’s defence sector. It reduces dependency on foreign suppliers, aligning with “Make in India” and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. This development underpins strategic autonomy in missile propulsion.





Prime Toolings’ success demonstrates that smaller enterprises can achieve advanced technological benchmarks typically associated with larger defence firms. It underscores the importance of nurturing the MSME ecosystem to broaden India’s defence innovation base and sustain long-term competitiveness.





This micro solid motor engine development not only addresses immediate defence needs but also creates a platform for iterative improvements. Future upgrades may focus on enhancing specific impulse, reducing weight further, or adapting to diverse payloads. This flexibility is vital amid evolving threat scenarios.





Prime Toolings has delivered a compact, versatile, and efficient micro solid motor engine. It is a key enabling technology for next-generation micro-missiles, RPGs, and RATO applications. This achievement strengthens India’s strategic defence capabilities and marks a milestone for indigenous propulsion know-how.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







