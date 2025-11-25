



TATA Projects Ltd (TPL) and ASI Global have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly design and construct aircraft maintenance and repair facilities across India, positioning themselves as the exclusive integrated solution providers for hangars and MRO infrastructure in the country.





This strategic alliance combines TATA Projects' engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) expertise with ASI Global's specialist hangar design and modular construction capabilities to deliver turnkey, ready-to-operate MRO facilities that meet the soaring demands of India's expanding aviation sector.





The partnership targets a broad spectrum of clients, including commercial airlines, third-party MROs, business jets, and the defence sector, providing comprehensive solutions encompassing hangar and MRO infrastructure, stressed arch structures, sports centres, and bulk storage facilities with large-span steel structures.





The collaboration aims to accelerate project timelines while maintaining high standards of safety, reliability, and quality, delivering state-of-the-art, future-ready aviation infrastructure that supports the growth of India's aviation ecosystem.





Vinayak Pai, MD & CEO of TATA Projects, highlighted that this alliance marks a major step toward offering world-class MRO assets by blending TATA Projects' integrated EPC strengths with ASI Global's specialist engineering.





ASI Global's Managing Director, Mark Langbein, emphasised that their combined extensive experience and TATA Projects' in-house steel fabrication capability create a compelling one-stop solution from foundational construction to finishing, setting new industry benchmarks in design and delivery.





This collaboration also aligns with the broader context of India becoming one of the world's largest aviation markets and seeking to expand domestic MRO capabilities, thereby reducing dependence on overseas maintenance services and enhancing the country's aviation infrastructure competitiveness.





Together, TATA Projects and ASI Global will enable faster, safer, and higher-quality delivery of aviation maintenance infrastructure that addresses the evolving needs of commercial and defence aviation sectors in India.​





