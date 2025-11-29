



India has commenced work on Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a cutting-edge air-defence and counter-drone shield planned for 2035, designed to protect cities and critical assets.





This program integrates air-defence and offensive systems, employing advanced technologies to counter threats from missiles, drones, and cross-border attacks, with a strong focus on indigenisation under the Make in India initiative and IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) efforts.​





Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mission Sudarshan Chakra aims to create a comprehensive, multi-layered national shield by 2035.





It targets protection for both strategic military and civilian infrastructure by merging air-defence and offensive capabilities into a single, technologically sophisticated system.





The mission seeks to:



Develop the entire system indigenously. Use predictive technologies for future warfare preparedness. Build precise countermeasures to thwart enemy infiltrations.





The system will combine sensor grids from space, air, and ground platforms, capable of detecting and responding to threats including ballistic and hypersonic missiles, stealth platforms, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





It will employ AI, directed energy weapons, lasers, and drones, creating a layered defensive umbrella similar to Israel’s Iron Dome but customised for Indian defence needs.​





The announcement follows heightened awareness of air defence vulnerabilities, particularly after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s threat to attack critical Indian infrastructure such as the Jamnagar refinery. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh notes the prime minister's backing and full funding of this priority mission through defence capital expenditure, ensuring timely protection of critical infrastructure and population centres.





A dedicated committee under DRDO and Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to progress the initiative. The armed forces will tackle cross-border drone threats, whereas local installations like stadiums and refineries are expected to deploy their own counter-drone systems for domestic nuisance drones.​





Indian defence companies, including L&T, are tracking global trends in counter-drone technologies encompassing jamming, spoofing, and hard-kill measures. While infrastructure-specific anti-drone investment by private firms has yet to mature fully, the doctrinal and operational frameworks are expected to evolve rapidly, prompting industry engagement.





Defence Secretary Singh reaffirmed that protecting sovereign assets remains a government responsibility at this stage but industry participation is anticipated in the broader counter-drone ecosystem.​





Mission Sudarshan Chakra will integrate the country’s existing air-defence assets with offensive capabilities through seamless command and control networks, such as the Indian Air Defence Command and Control System (IACCS). Technologies under development will enable real-time coordination among the Army, Air Force, and Navy for layered defence and precision retaliation.





The platform will be capable of neutralising threats up to 500 km, including drones and short-to-medium-range missiles, with rapid-response mechanisms for short-range aerial threats. Offensive options include long-range precision weapons and directed-energy systems to deliver counterattacks.​





This mission represents a major step towards a self-reliant, future-ready air defence architecture that aligns with India’s strategic imperatives and reflects global advancements in integrated air and missile defence capabilities.​





Based On MC Report







