



Leonardo’s subsidiary WASS, now integrated within Fincantieri, has emerged as a leading contender in the Indian Navy’s heavyweight torpedo acquisition program for the Kalvari-class submarines. The Italian company is offering the advanced Black Shark torpedo, a proven 533mm system designed for long-range engagements and high-performance undersea warfare.





The current bid targets an initial requirement of 48 units, paving the way for a larger indigenous production plan exceeding 200 torpedoes under the Make in India initiative.





The Black Shark torpedo features a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system powered by high-energy batteries, providing a range of approximately 50 kilometres and speeds surpassing 50 knots. It employs digital acoustic homing and sophisticated counter-countermeasure systems, integrated with fibre-optic wire guidance for superior accuracy.





The system has demonstrated compatibility with advanced submarine combat management suites, making it an attractive solution for India’s six Scorpene-class platforms built under Project 75.





Leonardo’s proposal to New Delhi emphasises deep industrial cooperation and phased technology transfer. The company has initiated discussions with Indian partners such as Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to establish a manufacturing and integration facility in India.





This line would support not only the domestic fleet but also future export opportunities to friendly nations in the Indo-Pacific, utilising India as a manufacturing hub for regional supply.





A key strength of the offer lies in its provision for seamless integration with the Subtics combat management system already fitted aboard the Kalvari-class submarines.





WASS engineers have highlighted minimal software adaptation requirements and proven interoperability from past Scorpene-class references, addressing concerns that once stalled Black Shark’s earlier procurement in 2016 due to geopolitical restrictions.





The company has since restructured and expanded its supply chain independence, enabling smoother compliance with India’s strategic sourcing policy.





The competition primarily features France’s Naval Group, which has offered its latest-generation F21 torpedo, currently in service with the French Navy. The F21 is known for its composite propulsion, extended range of over 50 kilometres, and highly resistant guidance architecture in turbulent littoral waters.





The F21 also benefits from close interoperability with French-origin submarine platforms, which may provide an edge in integration efficiency. Both systems are expected to undergo rigorous evaluation for combat performance, interoperability, and lifecycle sustainment costs.





German manufacturer ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), which initially participated in the tender process, has withdrawn from the competition. Sources suggest that TKMS’s exit was linked to high estimated project costs, restricted export licensing flexibility, and integration constraints with India’s French-origin Subtics architecture.





This leaves Leonardo and Naval Group as the final two bidders in contention, with the Ministry of Defence expected to finalise evaluations in 2026.





The Indian Navy has projected an enduring requirement exceeding 200 heavyweight torpedoes for both current Kalvari-class submarines and future platforms under Project 75I and the indigenous SSN program.





The establishment of a production facility in India will be central to sustaining this inventory, reducing foreign dependency, and opening regional market opportunities under the Strategic Partnership model. Leonardo’s commitment to localising critical propulsion and guidance subsystems aligns well with this long-term vision.





Beyond procurement, the proposal is viewed as a potential milestone in Indo-Italian defence collaboration. It may expand cooperation beyond torpedoes into underwater sensor technology, autonomous underwater vehicles, and lifecycle support engineering.





For Leonardo, success in this programme would deepen its industrial footprint in India, reinforcing Fincantieri’s parallel engagements in naval platform design and shipyard partnerships.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







