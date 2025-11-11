

In one of the most extensive security crackdowns in recent months, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained approximately 1,500 individuals across the Valley during the past two days. The large-scale action forms part of a coordinated move to dismantle what authorities describe as the “terrorist support network” operating within the region.

Officials stated that the measures aim to neutralise those suspected of participating in or facilitating the so-called “terror ecosystem.” Raids and cordon-and-search operations (CASOs) have been underway simultaneously in multiple districts since Saturday, with the objective of identifying over ground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, and active associates of militant groups.





The detainees reportedly include relatives of militants believed to be based across the border in Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to senior police officers, the ongoing efforts fall under what has been termed “non-kinetic operations,” designed to curb potential disruptions to peace and stability in the Union Territory.





In north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police launched synchronised operations to break up support networks and bolster local security conditions. Baramulla Police confirmed that 16 properties linked to Pakistan-based or PoK-origin Kashmiri individuals were searched, resulting in 10 people being bound under preventive detention laws. Thirty-two separate CASOs were also executed in diverse areas of the district.





Authorities said the drive is aimed at suffocating channels that assist anti-national elements and maintaining the fragile calm that has been restored in the region. Police described the mission as part of an ongoing effort to preserve “hard-earned peace and normalcy.”





Further south, extensive operations were carried out in Awantipora, focusing on the homes of recently eliminated militants and their known associates. These thorough CASOs are intended to trace both active and dormant members of terror networks and to dismantle any remaining logistical or financial structures that sustain militant activities.





Similar measures were executed in Anantnag, Shopian, and adjoining southern districts, targeting various hideouts and suspected facilitators. In Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police conducted raids linked to the separatist network of Ghulam Nabi Fai, a native of Wadwan Budgam presently based in the United States. Multiple properties were searched and several individuals taken in for interrogation.





Meanwhile, Sopore Police announced that they are moving to revoke the bail of 11 individuals earlier booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after evidence indicated breaches of bail conditions. Authorities confirmed that comparable legal actions are being considered in other districts as well.





Alongside these operations, J&K Police have initiated comprehensive checks on SIM card vendors across Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore, Awantipora, and Handwara. The inspections are aimed at safeguarding communication channels and reducing the misuse of mobile connectivity for subversive purposes.





The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing intensified parallel operations, conducting coordinated raids in several parts of the Valley on Sunday. Nine suspects were detained during these actions for further questioning by the counter-intelligence teams.





Officials underscored that this concerted crackdown represents a proactive step towards dismantling the residual infrastructure sustaining terrorism in Kashmir, while reinforcing preventive and intelligence-led policing to safeguard public security.