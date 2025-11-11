



Paras Defence and Space Technologies is rapidly emerging as a key player in India’s defence and aerospace sectors, with a bold strategy that spans from supplying critical optics for ISRO’s space missions to leading the charge in anti-drone technologies.





The company’s recent expansion and high-profile contracts signal a major shift in India’s self-reliance ambitions, positioning Paras Defence at the forefront of both indigenous innovation and global exports.​​





Paras Defence is the exclusive supplier of advanced optical systems to ISRO, providing critical components for India’s space missions. The company’s new Optical Systems Development Park in Navi Mumbai, inaugurated by former ISRO Chairman Dr. S Somanath, is a landmark investment of ₹500 crore, aimed at boosting India’s capabilities in hyperspectral and optical systems for space and defence





This facility not only strengthens ISRO’s mission readiness but also aligns with the government’s “Vision 2047” to capture 10% of the global space economy by 2030.​​





Paras Defence’s subsidiary, Paras Anti Drone Technologies, has secured major contracts both domestically and internationally. The company recently signed a ₹22 crore export deal with French firm CERBAIR for its CHIMERA 200 counter-UAV systems, which are designed to detect and neutralise rogue drones and swarms.





Domestically, the Ministry of Defence awarded a ₹3.95 crore contract for RF jammers, underscoring the growing importance of anti-drone capabilities in India’s defence modernisation.​





Munjal Shah, Managing Director of Paras Defence, has outlined an ambitious vision for the company, focusing on indigenous R&D, turnkey system delivery, and global expansion. The company’s heavy engineering portfolio includes rocket and missile motor tubes, remote-controlled border defence systems, and advanced electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.





With a robust order book and a commitment to innovation, Paras Defence expects 20-30% revenue growth in FY26 and aims to be India’s leading anti-drone company by FY27.​





Paras Defence’s partnerships with ISRO, DRDO, BEL, and other marquee clients highlight its pivotal role in India’s push for self-reliance in defence and space technology.





The company’s investments in advanced manufacturing, R&D, and export capabilities are not only strengthening national security but also positioning India as a trusted global supplier of high-end defence solutions. With a workforce of over 600 professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, Paras Defence is well-equipped to meet the evolving demands of the sector.​





Paras Defence’s journey from a tier-3 mechanical component supplier to a leader in optics and anti-drone systems reflects the broader transformation of India’s defence industry.





By leveraging indigenous innovation, strategic partnerships, and global exports, the company is setting a new benchmark for Indian defence and aerospace enterprises.​





Based On NDTV Report







