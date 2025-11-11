



The Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their crackdown on individuals accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by initiating legal proceedings to cancel the bail of over thirty persons.





The action, taken across several districts of the Union Territory, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing effort to dismantle the terror ecosystem that persists in sections of the Kashmir Valley.





According to police officials, applications for bail cancellation have been filed in three key districts—Shopian, Anantnag, and Baramulla. In Shopian, thirteen individuals have been identified for violating bail conditions, while nine such cases have been detected in Anantnag and eleven in Sopore, situated in Baramulla district.





The accused had previously been released by competent courts but were later found to be re-engaging in activities that adversely impacted public order and security.





Authorities confirmed that these violations were discovered through sustained surveillance and systematic reviews conducted as part of ongoing monitoring of UAPA-related cases. Police teams reportedly documented repeated breaches of judicial conditions by those who were earlier granted bail, establishing a pattern of reoffending closely linked to anti-national or unlawful activity.





The police emphasised that bail represents a legal privilege extended by the justice system, not an exemption from accountability. Any misuse of this concession, they stated, amounts to a breach of court trust and directly undermines the integrity of security enforcement across the region.





Through these legal proceedings, the Jammu and Kashmir Police aim to ensure that the provisions of law are not manipulated by individuals seeking to revive or strengthen terror networks. Officials underscored that strict legal action will follow every instance of non-compliance with bail orders, including immediate re-arrest of the offenders involved and potential revision of their judicial status.





The move reflects a targeted strategy to reinforce operational discipline within the counterterrorism framework. It also evidences the administration’s intent to maintain law and order through a combination of legal and intelligence-driven measures. Police statements reiterated that such individuals will not be permitted to misuse judicial leniency as a platform to continue activities that threaten national security.





This renewed legal push aligns with the broader campaign against terror financing and recruitment networks, which has in recent months seen extensive raids and arrests across southern and northern Kashmir. The coordination of these efforts across multiple districts highlights a unified security approach designed to deny any operational space to extremist groups or their sympathisers.





Law enforcement agencies believe that consistent judicial accountability, coupled with proactive enforcement, remains essential to preventing the resurgence of militant influence in areas affected by residual extremist elements.





The police reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that no one under legal surveillance is allowed to exploit gaps in the system to disrupt public safety or the constitutional order of the Union Territory.





Based On PTI Report







