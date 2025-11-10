



Russia has reportedly dismantled a clandestine network operated by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) that sought to steal sensitive military technology, reported Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury of ET News.





Moscow’s counter‑espionage agencies arrested a Russian national in Saint Petersburg, alleging his involvement in smuggling classified documents related to advanced air defence and helicopter systems.





The individual was detained while attempting to obtain and transmit technical specifications and design papers concerning the Mi‑8AMTShV military transport helicopter, along with other material connected to Russia’s air defence systems. The investigation revealed that the documents included developmental data essential for producing rotary‑wing aircraft with dual‑use operational capabilities.





Officials close to the matter indicated that this operation represents the first major ISI espionage attempt uncovered within Russia. The plot followed several months after an earlier effort—codenamed Operation Sindoor—during which Pakistani agents allegedly tried to acquire restricted information on Russian‑origin air defence technologies.





Reports suggest that the intercepted materials included data similar to that used for systems like the S‑400 Triumf, the long‑range surface‑to‑air missile platform that India procured from Russia. These systems played a decisive role in enhancing India’s strategic defence posture during Operation Sindoor. Following their demonstrated success, New Delhi now plans to acquire five additional S‑400 units as part of a broader air defence modernisation plan.





The Mi‑8AMTShV, often referred to as the upgraded ‘Terminator’, is a next‑generation assault and transport variant of the renowned Mi‑8 helicopter line. Capable of fulfilling troop mobility, close air support, and logistic missions, it features heavily improved avionics and armour.





A specialised configuration, the Mi‑8AMTShV (VA), was engineered for Arctic deployment, equipped with enhanced thermal insulation, a high‑efficiency heating system, and enlarged fuel capacity for long‑range polar operations.





According to sources cited by diplomatic correspondents, Russian security services have intensified monitoring of foreign intelligence activity following this incident, viewing it as part of a broader pattern of technology theft attempts targeting Russia’s defence‑industrial complex.





Moscow’s stringent export‑control mechanisms now include tighter scrutiny of individuals with access to research institutions developing sensitive platforms for both domestic and allied militaries.





Tensions between Russia and Pakistan’s intelligence circles have also risen in the wake of this episode. The Russian Embassy in Islamabad recently criticised a report published in the Frontier Post, a Pakistani English‑language outlet, accusing it of disseminating anti‑Russian content.





The Embassy described the article as an attempt to distort Moscow’s foreign policy stance and weaken bilateral engagement.





Security analysts believe the foiled ISI network underscores a surge in global intelligence competition over defence innovation. With both Western and Asian military blocs pursuing rapid modernisation, Russian aerospace and missile technologies remain prime targets for illicit procurement.





Moscow’s prompt detection of the Pakistani espionage ring has, therefore, sent a clear warning that any foreign interference involving its military‑industrial assets will be met with decisive counter‑measures.





Based On ET News Report







