



Tensions in the north-eastern Arabian Sea have risen sharply as Pakistan announced a new round of naval live-firing and manoeuvres near the contested Sir Creek region.





The drills are scheduled between 2 and 5 November and will take place close to India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), overlapping with the Indian Armed Forces’ ongoing Trishul tri-service exercise.





According to maritime advisories, the Pakistan Navy’s navigational warning (NAVAREA) covers an area extending roughly 135 kilometres. Commercial and civilian shipping have been advised to avoid these waters during the period of the exercise.





Defence observers note that Pakistan’s notification follows a pattern of increased military readiness, coinciding with India’s large-scale operational drills along the western seaboard.





Defence sources suggest that the upcoming Pakistani exercise could include live missile firings and trials of enhanced submarine-launched torpedoes. The NAVAREA announcement comes alongside a cluster of similar alerts and NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) already active across Pakistan’s airspace and waters for November, signalling a month-long phase of intensified military activity.





Experts believe Islamabad’s latest alert serves as both a tactical readiness measure and a strategic signal to New Delhi. The proximity of the firing zone to Sir Creek, a long-disputed boundary area between Gujarat and Sindh, underscores the continued volatility of the region despite both sides describing their drills as routine.





Meanwhile, India’s Exercise Trishul marks the first major tri-service wargame since Operation Sindoor. It is designed to validate new doctrines and operational lessons drawn from that campaign. The exercise integrates offensive manoeuvres in the creek and desert sectors, amphibious landings along the Saurashtra coast, and complex multi-domain operations involving all three armed services.





The Indian Air Force is deploying Rafale and Su-30MKI fighters, unmanned aerial vehicles, IL-78 refuelers, and AEW&C platforms for aerial support and surveillance.





The Indian Navy has committed its frontline warships and anti-submarine assets, while the Army has mobilised approximately 25,000 troops supported by tanks, artillery units, and attack helicopters. Several indigenous missile and weapons systems will also undergo live validation under operational conditions.





Strategic analysts interpret the convergence of both nations’ exercises near the Sir Creek area as a continuation of long-standing maritime posturing.





Although official statements from New Delhi and Islamabad insist that their drills are part of regular training cycles, the timing and alignment of activities highlight the enduring tension and mutual vigilance between the two neighbours.





