



Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd has announced two significant contracts worth a combined ₹35.68 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the supply of Portable Counter-Drone Systems.





These systems are designed to detect, identify, and neutralise hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The company confirmed that both orders are expected to be fully executed by May 2026.





In a parallel development, the company's subsidiary, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has secured an additional MoD order valued at ₹3.95 crore. This contract covers the supply of Radio Frequency (RF) jammers that integrate drone detection and jamming capabilities, further strengthening the domestic production of counter-UAV technology. The completion timeline for this project also extends to May 2026.





According to Paras Defence, these orders mark the second and third engagements with the Ministry within a span of just two months, highlighting the government’s growing confidence in India’s indigenous counter-drone systems. The company has positioned itself as a key contributor to the nation’s defence preparedness against emerging aerial threats.





Ashutosh Baheti, Chief Executive Officer of Paras Anti-Drone Technologies Pvt. Ltd., stated that the repeated contracts underscore the Ministry’s trust in the company’s technological capabilities and commitment to advancing national security. He emphasised that Paras Defence remains focused on delivering comprehensive anti-drone solutions tailored for the armed forces and critical strategic installations.





The company noted that demand for domestically developed counter-UAV systems is on the rise as drone-related risks evolve globally. Unauthorised drone activity increasingly involves reconnaissance, smuggling, cross-border intrusion, and attacks on sensitive infrastructure. Paras Defence’s modular systems employ detection, classification, tracking, and neutralisation technologies to safeguard military and civilian airspace from such threats.





These developments align with India’s broader push for indigenous defence production and technological self-reliance under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative. Paras Defence’s growing portfolio in the counter-drone sector reflects this strategic direction, as India continues to fortify its anti-drone architecture amid rapidly advancing UAV technologies across the region.





Agencies







