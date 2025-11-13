



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio unequivocally described the November 10 car explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort as a "clearly terrorist attack." Speaking from Ontario, Canada, Rubio commended India for its measured, cautious, and highly professional approach in handling the investigation.





He noted that the attack involved a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated, killing multiple people and injuring many others.​





Rubio emphasised that while the US offered assistance, India is fully capable of conducting its investigation independently and doesn't require external help. He acknowledged conversations with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the matter, expressing condolences for the victims and highlighting the seriousness with which both countries are addressing the threats.​





The investigation led by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) is ongoing with utmost urgency and professionalism as directed by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The cabinet conveyed profound grief over the loss of lives and reaffirmed the commitment to bring perpetrators, collaborators, and sponsors of the attack to justice without delay.​





Preliminary findings have linked the blast to a white-collar terror network involving educated professionals allegedly associated with Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH).





Several doctors and clerics were implicated, and coordinated operations from October 19 to November 10 resulted in the seizure of nearly 2,921 kilograms of explosives and multiple arrests across regions including Faridabad and Jammu & Kashmir.​





The blast, which occurred at a traffic signal near the Red Fort, involved a Hyundai i20 car driven by Dr Umar Mohammad, identified through DNA testing, who reportedly detonated the explosives, killing at least nine people and injuring over twenty more. The terror network is believed to operate under handlers based in Pakistan, orchestrating extremist activities from within India’s cities.​





The investigative agencies are probing the full extent of the conspiracy, and the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation, with Home Minister Amit Shah personally overseeing the efforts. All angles, including possible cross-border involvement, are under scrutiny to prevent any broader terror ramifications.​





The Delhi Red Fort car bomb blast is officially recognised as a heinous terrorist attack carried out by anti-national forces. India’s response, lauded internationally, underscores the country's strong resolve and capability in counter-terrorism and swift justice delivery.​





Based On ANI Report







