



Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, Inspector of the Moroccan Royal Navy, paid solemn tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on 25 November 2025.





During a ceremonial wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial, he acknowledged the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers and expressed profound respect on behalf of the Kingdom of Morocco and its navy.





His visit was marked by a Guard of Honour, received by Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, signalling the warmth and dignity accorded to this moment of military fraternity.





This visit follows the historic official trip of India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Morocco in September 2025, which notably inaugurated TATA Advanced Systems Maroc’s first defence manufacturing facility at Berrechid. Minister Singh underscored this inauguration as a milestone reflecting India’s emerging role in global defence collaboration under the initiatives "Make in India," "Make with Friends," and "Make for the World."





He highlighted growing bilateral cooperation not only in defence but across sectors such as renewable energy, information technology, tourism, and advanced manufacturing.





A Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation was signed between India and Morocco, providing a robust framework for enhanced partnership. This MoU facilitates collaboration in defence industry development, joint exercises, military training, and capacity building.





Both countries have committed to intensifying defence industry collaboration with a comprehensive roadmap addressing counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber defence, peacekeeping, military medicine, and expert exchanges.





Rear Admiral Tahin held substantive talks with Admiral Tripathi focused on expanding maritime cooperation, structured training exchanges, and information-sharing to strengthen security in the maritime domain.





The visit also included engagements at key naval establishments like the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region and the Indian Navy’s Southern Naval Command training facilities, reinforcing the growing strategic partnership between the two navies.





The Defence Minister further announced the opening of a dedicated Defence Wing at the Embassy of India in Rabat to sustain momentum in bilateral defence initiatives. He praised Indian defence industries for their advanced technological capabilities, including drone and counter-drone technology, assuring Morocco of India’s readiness to meet its defence requirements.





This visit and the ongoing defence engagements reflect a deepening bilateral relationship anchored in mutual respect, shared strategic interests, and a commitment to enhancing peace and security in their regions and beyond.​





Based On ANI Report







