



The need to accelerate self-reliance in defence production, foster industry-academia collaboration, and enhance manufacturing and technological skills dominated discussions at the ‘Mission Self-Reliance: Policy Enablers and Strategic Roadmap’ session.





The event was organised as part of the Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Summit at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, on Saturday.





Speakers at the panel emphasised that genuine self-sufficiency in defence can only be achieved through synergy among policy enablers, research institutions, industry leaders, and emerging enterprises. The session drew representatives from key defence organisations, public sector undertakings, and global aerospace corporations.





Jaiteerth R Joshi, Director-General of BrahMos, DRDO, and CEO and Managing Director of BrahMos Aerospace, asserted that indigenisation remains the cornerstone of India’s defence transformation. “Indigenisation is the key and we should indigenise fully,” he stated, urging concerted efforts across the ecosystem to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat.





Joshi highlighted the necessity of improving domestic manufacturing skills and evolving from a production-driven approach to a technology-centric one.





He stressed that with technology taking centre stage in modern warfare, India must aspire to develop indigenous systems rather than merely assemble imported platforms. To this end, BrahMos Aerospace is working to cut its production and induction cycle from 5–7 years to just 3 years, an improvement expected to enhance partner interest and production efficiency.





Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain underlined the mental and organisational shifts required for true self-reliance. “Constraints are only in the mind. If our mindsets are clear, there is no constraint to work together and to become 100% self-reliant,” he remarked. Jain, however, acknowledged the considerable distance still to be covered, particularly in deep-tech and component-level indigenisation.





He reiterated the need for collective action, with public and private players, start-ups, and academia operating in harmony.





Calling for sustained investment, Jain noted that defence manufacturing, being deeply technology-oriented, cannot thrive without consistent funding support. He urged increased government participation while also advocating co-investment from domestic and international partners.





Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India and South Asia, emphasised that the ongoing shift towards self-reliance is opening new opportunities for India’s aerospace and defence sectors. He noted that in a world of volatile geopolitics, shifting trade regimes, and tariff pressures, collaborative models like co-development and co-production have helped stabilise bilateral strategic relations. “It is about building for India and for the world,” Gupte said, highlighting that self-reliance simultaneously creates global export potential.





Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, Deputy Chief Integrated Defence Staff (Policy Planning & Force Development), stressed the importance of maintaining policy stability to build long-term industry confidence. He pointed out that defence manufacturing requires large capital and time investments, making predictable policy frameworks vital for private participation and technological risk-taking.





The session, moderated by Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal, concluded with a collective call to accelerate India’s journey toward defence autonomy through stronger partnerships, faster innovation cycles, and robust skill development programs.





The consensus across the panel was clear: self-reliance will not emerge in isolation but through sustained collaboration, shared innovation, and a long-term policy vision aligned with national strategic interests.





