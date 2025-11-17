



Maharashtra-based Lloyds Engineering Works Limited (LEWL) has entered a strategic collaboration with Poland’s Fly Focus to jointly design and produce a new generation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) featuring advanced electronic surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities.

The alliance signifies a notable Indo‑European step toward integrating indigenous manufacturing capacity with high-end European avionics and sensor technologies.

Under the agreement, the two firms will co-develop dual-use drones capable of long-endurance missions, multi-spectral imaging, and real‑time electronic signal interception.

These systems are intended to address both defence and homeland security requirements, supporting border surveillance, counter-infiltration, and electronic intelligence (ELINT) operations. The partners aim to leverage Fly Focus’s experience in precision aerodynamics and sensor fusion with Lloyds Engineering’s robust industrial fabrication and automation expertise.





Initial prototypes are expected to be flight-tested in India under the country’s emerging framework for indigenous UAV certification. The partnership aligns with India’s Make‑in‑India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, promoting self‑reliance in critical technologies while facilitating technology transfer from European defence innovators.





Fly Focus will provide mission control systems, data‑link modules, and payload integration engineering, while Lloyds will focus on structural design, power systems, and production scaling.





The proposed drones will feature modular payload bays to accommodate diverse mission sets, including synthetic aperture radar (SAR), electronic support measures (ESM), and real-time data analytics for tactical intelligence dissemination.





The collaboration also envisions developing anti‑jamming navigation systems to strengthen survivability in contested environments.





Executives from both companies indicated that joint R&D would take place across facilities in India and Poland, with long‑term prospects for export to other regions through collaborative licensing arrangements.





The program is expected to generate local employment, augment India’s UAV supply chain, and establish a new technological bridge between the Indian and Polish aerospace sectors.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







