



TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has officially flagged off the TATA SD1015 4x4 Field Artillery Tractors for the Indian Armed Forces today in a ceremony held in Jamshedpur. This event marks a significant milestone in the indigenous defence manufacturing sector.





The TATA SD1015 is a robust 4x4 field artillery tractor designed to enhance the logistical capabilities of the Indian Army by providing efficient towing of artillery guns across varied terrains. It reflects TATA's commitment to supporting India's self-reliance in defence equipment.





Manufactured in India, the SD1015 incorporates state-of-the-art technology and design to ensure reliability, durability, and high performance under demanding conditions. The platform aims to improve mobility and speed of artillery units, consequently strengthening the operational readiness of ground forces.





This induction underlines the push for Make in India in defence, highlighting TATA's strategic role in delivering advanced products tailored to the Indian Armed Forces' needs. The field artillery tractors will undergo immediate deployment in various army units, augmenting their artillery deployment efficiency.





The TATA SD1015 4x4 field artillery tractor complements the Indian Army's modernisation efforts with indigenous platforms designed and produced to meet stringent tactical and operational requirements. The vehicle's advanced features facilitate manoeuvrability and reliability during combat support operations.





TASL's flag-off event in Jamshedpur showcased the company's growing stature as a key defence manufacturing partner in India, reinforcing the indigenous industrial base in critical military hardware production.





This step is expected to further accelerate defence production locally, reduce reliance on imports, and enhance India’s strategic autonomy in field artillery support vehicles.





The TATA SD1015 is poised to become a vital asset for the Indian Armed Forces, embodying a successful blend of domestic expertise and cutting-edge defence technology to serve national security imperatives effectively.





This event reinforces TATA's stature in contributing to India's defence readiness with homegrown solutions, marking a new chapter in the ongoing expansion of the country’s defence manufacturing capabilities.





These tractors will boost operational efficiency for artillery units deployed in diverse and challenging terrains, supporting rapid mobilisation and tactical artillery deployment.





The flag-off ceremony received wide attention as a symbol of industrial and military collaboration, heralding growth in indigenous defence production aligned with India’s long-term defence strategy.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







