



During the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor as the new United States Ambassador to India, President Donald Trump hailed India as an “important economic and strategic security partner” in the Indo-Pacific region. Speaking at the White House on Monday, President Trump praised the strength of the bilateral relationship and described ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “fantastic.”





He commended India’s remarkable economic rise, noting its “fastest-growing middle class” and pivotal role in maintaining regional stability. The President emphasised that India’s trajectory positioned it as a core ally in advancing shared interests across trade, technology, and security cooperation.





President Trump drew comparisons between India and China, observing, “It’s an amazing country, actually, 1.5 billion people. China has 1.4 billion. Those are two big countries.” He added that Ambassador Gor would work to fortify the bilateral partnership, enhance American investments in key sectors, expand energy exports, and deepen defence and security ties.





Expressing confidence in the newly appointed envoy, the President said, “Knowing that Sergio is going to be the Ambassador, they would call constantly to say, ‘Let’s get to know this man,’ and they like what they see.” Trump lauded Gor’s rapport with Indian leaders and his early diplomatic engagement with Prime Minister Modi.





Turning to trade relations, President Trump revealed that both countries were “pretty close” to securing a “fair trade deal” that would rectify previous economic imbalances. He acknowledged that discussions had been extensive but indicated optimism that an agreement was imminent. “We’re making a deal with India, much different than we had in the past. So right now, they don’t love me, but they’ll love us again,” he said with characteristic humour.





Addressing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during the ceremony, Trump remarked that negotiations were advancing well. “Scott, I think we’re pretty close to doing a deal that’s good for everybody,” he said, suggesting that the forthcoming trade framework would offer balanced benefits for both countries.





On the issue of tariffs, President Trump announced that reductions were forthcoming, crediting India for substantially curtailing its imports of Russian oil. “Right now the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and they’ve stopped doing the Russian oil. It’s been reduced very substantially. Yeah, we’re going to be bringing the tariffs down,” the President stated.





He further emphasised that tariffs had been a necessary short-term measure to safeguard American economic interests, adding, “Without tariffs, this country would be in such trouble as they were for many years.” Officials from both sides have reportedly completed five rounds of negotiations to finalise the initial phase of the new trade agreement, with discussions now focusing on refining the legal text.





The ceremony was attended by Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Senator Lindsey Graham, and other senior officials. Congratulating Sergio Gor, President Trump said, “Being the Ambassador to India is a big deal. So, Sergio, congratulations. I know you’re going to do a fantastic job.”





In a light-hearted moment, the President joked about Gor’s personality, saying, “Some people don’t like him so much. I’ll be honest with you, Sergio. Some people, when they don’t like Sergio, they don’t like him, but when they like him, they like him more than anybody.”





Gor’s nomination had received Senate approval in October. In addition to his ambassadorial responsibilities, he will serve as Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. President Trump described this dual role as pivotal in strengthening ties with nations “at the crossroads between East and West,” noting that Gor would act as a key emissary in advancing U.S. strategic outreach in the region.





Last month, Sergio Gor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, said he was “glad” to receive Ambassador Gor and expressed hope that his tenure would further consolidate the India–U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





Gor also posted that it was “an honour” to meet the Prime Minister, affirming that U.S.–India relations “will only strengthen over the months ahead.” During the meeting, he presented Modi with a framed photograph from the 2020 joint press conference at the White House, signed by President Trump with the inscription, “Mr Prime Minister, you are great.”





